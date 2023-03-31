Share:

EUR/USD's target is located at 1.1048 on a break at 1.0925. Yesterday's EUR/USD twice attempted the 1.0925 break and failed. Above 1.0925 places EUR/USD from 1.0925 to 1.1127 and within a 202 pip range. EUR/USD target at 1.1048 could travel a bit higher easily.

As written previously, targets are mathematical certainties and must achieve destinations. The EUR/USD bottom at 1.0515 at March beginning offered + 500 pips and 30 days.

The last thing we want is to watch screens all day or focus on the latest market BS as all this doesn't apply to known targets. The EUR/USD long at March beginning allowed 30 days to live life as desired. The trades are target to target to target and never ends.

USD/JPY's target at 121.83 holds on a break of 125.00's. USD/JPY big break is located at 133.90 and a rising line. To add context to 121.83, USD/JPY trades massive overbought to 5, 10 and 14 year averages at 114.72, 112.29 and 104.51.

USD/JPY's next targets are: 132.76, 127.36 and both easy targets and good trades.

From January, USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs woild become 2023's best trades. USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs will remain best trades throughout 2023.

USD/JPY from the big line at 125.00's lifted in January from 127.00's, February from 128.00's and March from 129.00's. USD/JPY traded 400 pips higher to 133.00's and now at its most vital 133.90 average.

GBP/JPY traveled 800 pips higher from its vital line at 156.00's, EUR/JPY 800 pips from 135.00's and 136.00's, CAD/JPY 600 pips from 94.00's.

USD/JPY maintains +90% correlations to its JPY cross pairs so view USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs as one giant trade. USD/JPY leads JPY cross pairs by a 700 Vs 500 pip ranges.

EUR/JPY targets are located at 141.40, 137.71, 135.76 and final at 134.83. To achieve lower targets, EUR/JPY must break 136.14 to then trade the range from 136.14 to 132.44. The line at 136.14 is a weak and fluid line as it rises and falls with EUR/JPY's price.

USD/JPY offers a 600 pip trade to 127.00's and EUR/JPY 400 pips to 141.00's from 145.00's.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD's target at 1.3168 holds on a break of 1.3200 exactly. Note 00's as 00's hit frequently and its just a number. Obviously all now know our Currency analysts are incompetent idiots.

USD/CAD just broke vital 1.3583 today and targets 1.3467, 1.3328, 1.3289 and 1.3168.

As USD/CAD target at 1.3168 was reported frequently over past months, th short only strategy was essential especially when USD/CAD topped at 1.3800's.

EUR/AUD vs GBP/AUD

EUR/AUD Targets 1.5885, 1.5854, 1.5800 and 1.5729 on a 400 trade to 1.5800's from 1.6200's.

GBP/AUD's top is located at 1.8544 and targets 1.8244, 1.8216 and caution at 1.8191 final target.

GBP/USD and NZD/USD

GBP/USD's target at 1.2725 holds on a break of 1.2569. As this target was reported over last months, GBP/USD bottomed at 1.1900's and 1.1800's for January to March and traveled 600 pips higher to 1.2400's. GBP/USD above 1.2569 places GBP/USD inside the next 300 pip range from 1.2569 to 1.2860.

NZD/USD target at 0.6577 also holds on a break of 0.6467 as the next vital break for NZD/USD. NZD/USD bottomed many times over last months at 0.6100's.

Note the commonality to GBP/USD 1.2500;s Vs USD/JPY 125.00's and USD/CAD lowest line at 1.2500's.

The overall ltrades are short USD and long EUR, GBP, NZD and AUD.