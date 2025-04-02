Live Coverage: Trump announces “Liberation Day” tariffs, Stocks, Gold, US Dollar to rock

Upending the global trading system – these are some of the descriptions attached to President Donald Trump's upcoming announcement of tariffs. The magnitude and scope of these levies is unknown, and markets are set to rock.
Click here to join the live coverage on Discord
Join FXStreet Premium to ask our analysts questions live, read exclusive, actionable analysis, and get Gold and signal alerts.
Upending the global trading system
The globalized world depends on the flows of goods – and their components – across borders. US President Donald Trump plans to announce significant tariffs on goods, aiming to revive America's manufacturing sector.
Companies are unaware of the plans and will have little time to prepare – the duties are set come into effect immediately. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will have to judge if the new policies mean higher inflation and an elevated path of interest rates, or the opposite – a recession that results in higher unemployment and lower rate cuts.
The White House timed the decision to 16:00 Eastern / 20:00 GMT, just as cash trading ends in the US. Futures markets, Gold, and currencies are set to swing.
Live financial market coverage
FXStreet covers major economic releases in a live blog format, to provide readers an instant verdict of the data, rapid analysis of key assets, and, for Premium members, the ability to ask our experts questions in real time.
FXStreet Premium
FXStreet Premium provides subscribers access to analysts, exclusive actionable analysis, signals, Ed Ponsi's webinars, trade plans, and a bullish/bearish indicator for Gold on critical events. Join FXStreet Premium here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plummets to 0.6250, two-day lows
AUD/USD now retreats from the area of daily highs north of 0.6300 the figure and revisits the mid-0.6200s as investors continue to digest Trump's announcements on "Liberation Day".
EUR/USD loses the grip and retests 1.0800
On Wednesday, the EUR/USD pair saw a bullish surge after the Trump administration announced tariffs that turned out to be less severe than many investors had anticipated, given President Donald Trump’s barrage of tariff threats over the last 72 days.
Gold remains well bid near $3,140 post-Trump tariffs
Gold maintains its bullish stance well in place and trade near its record highs in the wake of President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. In addition, declining US yields also collaborate with the metal's bounce.
Binance addresses ACT traders after sudden $1.8M in liquidations
ACT The Prophecy token price plunged by more than 50% during intraday trading on Tuesday as Binance adjusted the leverage position limit for the token. The adjustment affected both the futures and spot markets, causing cascading liquidations on Wednesday.
Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on the way
United States (US) President Donald Trump’s self-styled “Liberation Day” has finally arrived. After four straight failures to kick off Donald Trump’s “day one” tariffs that were supposed to be implemented when President Trump assumed office 72 days ago, Trump’s team is slated to finally unveil a sweeping, lopsided package of “reciprocal” tariffs.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.