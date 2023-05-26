RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD stays vulnerable near 0.6500 after dismal Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD is battling 0.6500, sitting at the lowest level in Friday's Asian trading. The Aussie pair is undermined by the broad US Dollar strength and disappointing Australian Retail Sales data. Australia's Retail Sales came in at 0% MoM in April vs. 0.2% expected. US PCE inflation eyed.
USD/JPY reverses pullback from yearly top near 140.00 on mixed Tokyo inflation, upbeat yields
USD/JPY pares intraday losses around the 140.00 round figure, bouncing off the daily low, as it jumps back towards the Year-To-Date (YTD) high marked the previous day. That said, the Yen pair picks up bids after Japan’s inflation gauge eased during early Friday.
Gold slips below $1,940 amid US default jitters, US Durables in focus
Gold price has extended its downside further below the immediate support of $1,940.00 in the Asian session. Earlier, the precious metal displayed a vertical downfall after slipping below the $1,952.00 cushion as the United States economy is approaching a default situation.
DCG to close down its institutional trading arm amidst a harsh crypto market
Digital Currency Group will close down TradeBlock platform by the end of the month, citing the harsh crypto market. Only the institutional trading side will close; indexing side of the business owned by DCG subsidiary CoinDesk will remain operational.
Fitch puts US on negative credit watch and the Dollar extends its gains
Concerned about the political wrangling over servicing US debt prompted Fitch to put the US on negative credit watch. Besides chin wagging and finger pointing, it has had little perceptible impact. The dollar is mostly higher, reaching new highs for the year.