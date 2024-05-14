- The Japanese Gross Domestic Product is seen contracting at an annualized rate of 1.5% in Q1.
- The Japanese economy avoided a technical recession in Q4 2023.
- Investors expect the BoJ to hike rates by 50 bps in the next 12 months.
Japan’s Cabinet Office will publish the first estimate of the domestic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the January-March period on Thursday. The report is expected to show an annualized economic contraction of 1.5% after growing at an annualized pace of 0.4% during the previous quarter.
Forecasting Japan's Gross Domestic Product
Thursday's economic agenda in Japan features the unveiling of the initial estimate of the GDP report for the January-March period, set to be disclosed at 23:50 GMT on May 15.
Analysts anticipate that the first assessment will reveal a 1.5% drop for the world's fourth-largest economy during the January–March period, a reversal of the robust performance recorded in the last quarter of 2023, when the economy expanded at an annualized 0.4% after avoiding a technical recession in the same period.
On the latter, it is worth recalling that the economy expanded by 0.1% QoQ in the October-December period following a 0.7% decline observed in the previous quarter.
When is the GDP print released, and how can it affect JPY?
The Japanese GDP report will be published at 23:50 GMT on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the depreciation of the Japanese currency remains well in place, as USD/JPY already recovered around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the post-suspected FX intervention by the Japanese Ministry of Finance (MoF) that dragged spot to the sub-152.00 region between April 29 and May 3.
Results of the GDP readings in line with expectations could well play against the BoJ’s intentions to hike its policy rate in the medium term, and hence favour the continuation of the current accommodative stance. Investors are currently pricing in that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike rates by 50 bps in the next 12 months.
Such a scenario appears favourable to the continuation of the selling pressure in the Japanese yen and underpins extra upside in USD/JPY.
Techs on USD/JPY
Pablo Piovano, Senior Analyst at FXStreet, notes: “Additional increases could prompt USD/JPY to revisit its peak of 160.20 reached on April 29, ahead of the 1990 high of 160.40 recorded on April 2.”
Pablo adds: “Conversely, occasional weakness could drag the pair to its provisional 55-day SMA of 152.40 ahead of the May bottom of 151.85 seen on May 3.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces decent resistance near 0.6650
AUD/USD added to the positive tone seen on Monday and rose further north of 0.6600 the figure on the back of the weaker Dollar and positive developments in the commodity complex.
EUR/USD targets the 1.0880 zone ahead of US, EMU data
EUR/USD kept the bullish bias well in place for the second session in a row, leaving behind the 1.0800 barrier and the key 200-day SMA (1.0790) prior to key data releases in the EMU and US on Wednesday.
Gold regains its poise on broad US Dollar’s weakness
Following Monday's decline, Gold stages a rebound toward $2,350 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% after April producer inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin price defends $61K with GameStop stock resurgence likely to generate renewed appetite for risk assets
Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the patience of traders as it glides along an ascending trendline on the four-hour time frame. Meanwhile, the GameStop saga that has resurfaced after three years distracts the market.
Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?
Ahead of the US CPI & Retail Sales report, I breakdown how to combine forex fundamentals with technicals to determine whether we've seen a US dollar top?