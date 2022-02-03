XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD is trading at 1805.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1810.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1765.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1830.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1860.00. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Wedge pattern and fix below 1795.00.
NZD/CAD, “New Zealand Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
NZD/CAD is trading at 0.8396; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.8405 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8245. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.8455. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.8545.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is trading at 0.9200; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9225 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9080. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9305. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9395. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.9140.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1300 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1300, with the upside capped amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Soaring inflation, all-time low unemployment rate back potential ECB rate hikes in 2022. The ECB is unlikely to alter policy settings but Lagarde's presser will hold the key.
GBP/USD: On the defensive around 1.3550, BOE in focus
GBP/USD remains on the offers near 1.3550 on 'Super Thursday'. The BOE is expected to lift rates by another 25bps to 0.50% in order to combat ongoing inflation risks. US dollar stays pressured, helping the cable bulls along.
Gold dribbles around 200-DMA amid anxious markets
Gold remains sidelined above $1,800 as market players await monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) during early Thursday. The metal drops for the first time in four days, retreating from the weekly top.
Dogecoin co-founder tells community to shift focus away from hype and price while DOGE is sealed in downtrend
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has told the DOGE community that investors should not focus on price speculation but instead on building promising projects.
ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation Premium
EUR/USD has been rising steadily since the beginning of the week. The shared currency suffered heavy losses against the dollar last week after FOMC Powell confirmed the Fed’s hawkish stance in the face of high inflation.