When planning for retirement, many investors are turning to the gold IRA as a hedge against inflation. It is considered one of the best solutions for diversifying your portfolio and protecting your assets from the stock market volatility.

However, the investment industry makes it necessary to research and locate the gold IRA company that is best suited to your needs. The ideal company is reliable, ethical, and compliant with securities laws and regulations.

The following are in-depth reviews and selections of the highest rated companies in the investment industry. This list is compiled and summarized to assist the consumer in selecting the right gold IRA company.

Why should I read your reviews? We provide the most unbiased information to help each reader make a personalized decision. Each summary includes an overview of the company’s services using customer-based product evaluations and data-based methodologies. Our results are designed to help you select and invest in the best retirement account for you.

Highest rated Gold IRA companies

Augusta precious metals

Highlights: Best Overall Gold IRA Company.

Rating out of 5 stars: 4.95.

IRA Account Minimum: $50,000.

Types of Precious Metals: Gold, Silver.

Why They Are Industry Leaders.

Augusta Precious Metals is one of the foremost names in the business of precious metals IRA. Since 2012, the company has developed financial strategies that target Americans who wish to diversify their retirement accounts.

Augusta has a reputation that includes thousands of positive online reviews with the highest five-star ratings. They have earned A+ and AAA scores with the Better Business Bureau and the Business Consumer Alliance. Their support network includes the customers and employees who rely on Augusta’s years of experience and expertise.

To streamline each payment, Augusta provides basic payment options with no hidden fees and price protection programs.

Pros:

Augusta provides one-on-one courses about gold and silver IRAs for first-time and experienced buyers.

They assign a customer success agent to assist every customer.

The company guarantees lifetime customer support.

They provide step-by-step assistance in completing the paperwork.

Augusta has a collection of IRA-eligible gold and silver, common gold and silver bullion, premium gold and silver and premium collector’s coins.

They provide risk disclosures and transaction agreements for all purchases.

They provide a depository for the secure storage of precious metals.

Free shipping is guaranteed on all orders.

The customers receive rollover and buyback services.

Cons:

The minimum cost of investment is $50,000, which is considerably higher than the costs from other gold and silver IRA companies.

Ratings’ Overview:

BBB A+ Rating 4.9/5 from 109 reviews
TrustLink 4.9/5 Rating From 283 reviews
BCA AAA Rating 5/5 from 95 reviews
Consumer Affairs 4.9/5 Rating From 129 reviews
Google Reviews 4.9/5 Rating From 294 reviews

Goldco

Highlights: Best for Lowest Fees.

Rating out of 5 stars: 4.91.

IRA Account Minimum: $25,000.

Types of Precious Metals: Gold, Silver.

Why They Are Among the Best.

Since 2006, Goldco has sold gold IRAs by following high-quality, ethical standards in investing. The company is used by all types of professionals and recommended by famous investors in every industry from politics to entertainment.

Goldco provides rollover services to clients who own traditional IRAs like 401(k) and 403(b). Their buyback program allows clients to resell their gold to the company and liquidate their accounts. The company’s precious metals have many different types of engravings, such as the American eagle and the Lincoln Memorial. They guarantee the stability of gold and precious metals over the years, even during economic recessions. Sean Hannity, Ben Stein and other notable celebrities recommend Goldco as the ideal gold IRA company to work with.

Pros

Voted the “Company of the Year” by the American Business Awards in 2021 and 2022.

Provides rollover and buyback guarantee programs.

More than 16 years of experience in the gold IRA industry.

Free storage or direct shipping to your depository.

Clients have easy access to customer service specialists.

They have the choice to roll over assets from traditional IRAs.

The company offers platinum and palladium upon request.

Cons

The minimum initial investment is high at $25,000.

Ratings’ Overview:

BBB A+ 441 Reviews
TrustLink 4.8/5 Stars 253 Reviews
Consumer Affairs 4.8/5 Stars 1,160 Reviews
Google Reviews 4.9/5 Stars 1,231 Reviews
TrustPilot 4.8/5 Stars 1043 Reviews

American Hartford Gold

Highlights: Best for Secure Storage.

Rating out of 5 stars: 4.88.

IRA Account Minimum: $10,000.

Types of Precious Metals: Gold, Silver, Platinum.

Why They Are Among the Best.

American Hartford Gold is one of the most highly rated precious metals IRA companies in the U.S. The company supports investors who own traditional Roth IRA, 401(k), 403(b) and other retirement savings accounts. Clients enjoy tax-deferred benefits as they make rollovers from one account to another. The company has custodial services and depository vaults for storing your IRA-eligible precious metals.

American Hartford Gold adds precious metals as a way for investors to diversify their portfolios. They offer a buyback program and provide 100% customer satisfaction guarantees.

Pros:

Voted the #1 gold company on Inc. 5000’s list of America’s fastest-growing private companies in 2019 and 2021.

Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau.

Acquired more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Trustpilot and Google.

The minimum $10,000 investment is affordable for experienced investors.

Update current specials for reduced prices or no fees.

The company has tax-free, penalty-free IRA rollover options.

Customers have access to customer service specialists.

Free shipping and secure deliveries to your vaults.

Cons:

The company cannot guarantee the repurchase of all metals.

They do not list prices on the online product catalog.

Ratings’ Overview:

BBB A+ 361 Reviews
Consumer Affairs 4.9/5 Stars 54 Reviews in 2022
Google Reviews 4.9/5 Stars 478 Reviews
TrustPilot 5/5 Stars 1124 Reviews

Birch Gold group

Highlights: Best for Precious Metals’ Selections.

Rating out of 5 stars: 4.83.

IRA Account Minimum: $25,000.

Types of Precious Metals: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium.

Why They Are Industry Leaders.

Founded in 2003, the Birch Gold Group guarantees high investment and ethical standards, whether you want to find a trusted dealer or roll over your existing IRA. For two decades and counting, the company remains a reputable company for dealers of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

New and experienced clients receive free investment kits upon request. They have access to free educational resources and insightful information from successful precious metals’ investors. Their diverse range of services include access to financial advisors, investment brokers, and wealth managers. Several Birch Gold Group specialists have worked with major corporations like IBM and Citigroup and offer one-on-one expertise over the phone or on the website.

The Birch Gold Group is featured regularly on The Ben Shapiro Show and other media outlets that discuss IRAs, precious metals, and the stock market.

Pros:

Has earned an A+ rating from the BBB and five-star reviews on Trustlink.

Clients pay no fees for transfers up to $50,000 in the first year.

The company has rollover and buyback programs.

The IRA department answers questions about fees, taxes, and the benefits of gold IRAs.

The customer relations department follows up on purchases.

Cons:

Clients must purchase by opening precious metal IRAs or making purchases via wire or check.

There are hidden setup or annual fees that may not be disclosed clearly.

The investment minimum is not affordable for many investors.

Ratings’ Overview:

BBB A+ 72 Reviews
TrustLink 4.9/5 Stars 129 Reviews
TrustPilot 4.9/5 Stars 125 Reviews
BCA AAA 7 Reviews
Google Reviews 4.8/5 Stars 220 Reviews

Noble Gold group

Highlights: Best for Low Startup Costs.

Rating out of 5 stars: 4.81.

IRA Account Minimum: $2,000.

Types of Precious Metals: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium.

Why They Are a Top Company.

The Noble Gold Group, founded in 2017, is a young company that has quickly earned a good reputation in the gold and silver IRA industry. The founders, Charles Thorngren and Collin Plume, have decades of investment experience, which has ensured the company’s growing success.

The Noble Gold Group has more than 20 years’ experience in providing gold IRA investments. Customers have the option to buy the gold bars directly or invest them in gold IRAs. The Noble Gold Group also sells rare, certified gold collectors’ coins.

The company provides an easy process for setting up an IRA account online and over the phone. A specialist is available for step-by-step assistance. In fact, the company is ranked highly for its superior customer support and has extensive information on their website.

Customers have access to financial advisors, free informational kits, and educational resources to learn more about their investment options.

Pros:

Has highly rated reviews with the BBB and the BCA.

The company provides free gold investing kits.

They offer Royal Survival packs for emergency financial situations.

Clients pay very low, affordable costs, starting at $2,000, for the minimum investment.

Clients pay affordable annual fees for storage and maintenance.

The company makes convenient delivery services to private homes or depositories.

Offers rollover and buyback programs.

Cons:

IRA rollovers do not include pensions.

There are limited storage choices with no international storage services.

Ratings’ Overview:

BBB A+ 44 Reviews
TrustLink 5 Stars 123 Reviews
Consumer Affairs 4.9/5 Stars 148 Reviews
BCA AA 4 Reviews
Google Reviews 4.9/5 Stars 308 Reviews

Patriot Gold group

Highlights: Best for Varied Storage Options.

Rating out of 5 stars: 4.77.

IRA Account Minimum: $25,000.

Types of Precious Metals: Gold, Silver.

Why They Are Leaders.

The Patriot Gold Group is one of the oldest precious metals IRA companies, having begun in 1986. Dozens of IRA-eligible gold and silver products are available from bullions to proof coins to exclusive coins. Since their products are IRS approved, clients receive full tax benefits.

The owners of qualifying IRAs pay no fees for life, so they roll over their services without being concerned about the costs. Customers are encouraged to speak a representative and discuss the current values and prices of the gold and silver. The company’s specialists provide step-by-step guidance in completing the paperwork for a self-directed IRA.

Pros:

Three decades of expertise and a positive reputation in the industry.

Has a fast, easy account setup process within 24 hours.

Wide range of storage options throughout the U.S.

Has rollover and buyback services.

Free shipping is available.

Cons:

Offers services for gold and silver only.

Lack of online purchasing.

A minimum investment of $25,000 is high for some investors.

Oxford Gold group

Highlights: Best for Low Startup Costs.

Rating out of 5 stars: 4.75.

IRA Account Minimum: $7,500.

Types of Precious Metals: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium.

Why They Are a Trusted Company.

Oxford Gold Group, founded in 2017, is a young company that has become more trustworthy than companies that have decades of experience. Oxford Gold Group provides diverse product selections from the American gold eagle to the British royal mint gold standards. Funding a gold IRA account involves transferring assets out of a traditional IRA account, making a cash purchase, or rolling over funds from a 401(k) account.

The problems that involve returns, refunds or deliveries are common in any type of business. Customers know the company provides exceptional customer service from investment experts and not high-pressured salesmen.

Pros:

Has a 5-star rating with the Better Business Bureau and positive reviews on TrustPilot.

The minimum investment amounts are affordable: $7,500 for IRAs and $1,500 for non-IRA products.

Provides IRS-approved custodial services.

Offers rollover and buyback programs.

Free shipping is available.

Cons:

Reduced hours of operation for customer service.

How we recommend our Gold IRA companies

Reading the reviews of gold IRA companies

To find the best gold IRA companies, we read through countless gold IRA reviews on reputable consumer protection websites. The most trusted companies that we work with are the Better Business Bureau, the Business Consumer Alliance, TrustLink, and TrustPilot. We determine the company's trustworthiness and expertise based mainly on what the verified customers are saying about them.

Prices and fees

Making the most out of an investment while saving money on fees and costs are the main goals of every investor. We look for companies that provide the most competitive prices and fees that are affordable for most people. We understand the importance of paying the current values of precious metals that are sold on the market.

Rollover and buyback options

Most gold IRA companies provide free or affordable rollover services for clients to transfer their traditional IRAs into precious metals IRAs. Many companies have tax-free advantages along with withdrawal fees. In addition, a company’s buyback program allows the client to resell or liquidate gold and silver when it is no longer needed.

Client education

Most companies have educational resources to help clients learn about gold IRAs before making a purchase. Several companies provide free information kits to new and potential investors.

Customer service

The customer support team includes qualified specialists who understand gold IRAs and investments. Clients receive answers from professionals who have up-to-date knowledge and insights into the investment industry. Most experts are easy to access and available during normal business hours.

How Do I Select the Right Gold IRA Company?

Every investor has unique needs and wants to consider when selecting a gold IRA company. Creating an investment profile is one of the first steps to determine the types of products you should buy. Next, investors gather information resources by doing research online, through the mail or over the phone.

The IRA company often has a website that provides educational resources, which are free and easy to understand for all types of consumers. When you need to know the current values of precious metals, or you need more personalized information, the company provides customer service specialists online or over the phone. The specialists are available to discuss the full range of fees and costs.

Customers are often the best evaluators of a good product or service. They write customer reviews that give special insights into a company's reputation and level of trust.

FAQs

Why open a gold IRA?

A gold IRA is an investment account that uses the value of gold to help you save money for retirement. Gold can be more valuable than currencies and stocks and maintain a more stable value over time. You have various types of gold bars, bullions, or coins to choose from and store in a secure storage location. Overall, gold provides another way of diversifying your retirement benefits.

What are the major advantages and disadvantages of a gold IRA?

A gold IRA protects your funds against the risks of inflation during uncertain economic times. You have tax-free options to roll over your traditional IRA into a gold IRA. However, investing involves making an expensive upfront cost and paying for fees regularly.

Can you work with other precious metals?

Although gold and silver are the standards, buyers can invest in other precious metals like platinum and palladium.

What are the upfront fees for opening a gold IRA?

A standard gold IRA includes a one-time setup fee and an annual fee. There may be a minimum amount that is required in an initial investment. Most experts suggest that you invest 5% to 10% of your finances in precious metals.

What are the tax advantages of a gold IRA?

A gold IRA is tax deferred as interest grows over the years. However, withdrawing funds before the retirement age results in penalty fees.

Can you store gold at home?

Gold and other precious metals are not recommended for storage at home in order to prevent theft. Valuable metals are recommended for storage in an IRS-approved depository. Most gold IRA companies provide custodial services and have access to depositories.

How do you choose the right gold IRA company?

Selecting the right IRA company depends on your personal investment needs, the amount of funds you have, and the amount of retirement savings you want to earn over time. Other factors to consider are the company’s range of precious metals selections, the types of fees, upfront costs, and their overall reputation.

