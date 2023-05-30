Price action on gold has just reached this lower trend line in this upward trend that started in November of last year.
If price breaks below the line, the next key levels below are at $1918, $1870, and a strong level of support at $1812.
The USD appears to be the strongest currency even though we have had some pullbacks recently.
GBPUSD has price at the upper trend line but we have no confirmation from the Stochastic Oscillator.
USDCAD pulled back a bit with the wick of this candle just touching the lower trend line with the Stochastic Oscillator turning up from oversold.
If we move out to the daily chart we see price action forming this Symmetrical Pennant so we may new trading a Ranging Market for a while.
USDCHF is doing the opposite but there may be a level of resistance just above.
In fact, if we zoom out we can see that price action is trying to break through the 23.6% Fibonacci level with strong support above at the 50% level.
We see an uptrend starting in Brent Crude with price action intersecting the lower trend line and the Stochastic Oscillator thinking about turning up from oversold.
If we move out to the daily chart we see bullish indications and a long way to go up to the $85 level at the 23.6% Fibonacci level.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0700 on firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.0700, trimming losses in the European session. The pair is weighed down by broad US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD regains 1.2350 amid cautious optimism
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350 in the European trading hours. Investors remain cautiously optimistic amid renewed worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike, helping the US Dollar stay afloat.
Gold price rebounds toward $1,950 ahead of US data
Gold price is staging a decent comeback toward $1,950 in Europe. The precious metal has snapped ts downside momentum amid a sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, which is capping the upside in the US Dollar ahead of the US Consumer Confidence data.
XRP likely set for price rally as network activity heats up
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP registered an increase in address activity on Monday, when more than 490,000 addresses interacted on the network, signaling an impending price rally.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Confidence remains down, but DXY aims up Premium
Consumer confidence in the United States has come under the spotlight in 2022, as soaring inflation in the aftermath of the coronavirus-related lockdowns carved Americans’ earnings.