Gold Spot a low for the day exactly at first support at 1929/27 on Friday & again we remain buyers on weakness to support levels.

UPDATE: Gold gapped higher on Sunday to reach 2000.

Silver also consolidates gains in the bull trend with no sell signal so we remain buyers on weakness to support levels.

UPDATE: Silver gapped higher to 2614.

WTI Crude April rockets higher but holds the 16.57 high. A double top would trigger losses to 100 if confirmed but we need to see what candle signals we get on Monday's close. UPDATE: WTI Crude has gapped higher on the open hitting 130.50.

Daily analysis

Gold with an explosive move back up through 1950 & the February high at 1970/73 for yet another buy signal targeting 1990/92 & 2000. A high for the day exactly here over night but definitely no sell signal at this stage! If we continue higher look for 2013/15, 2026/29 & 2035/37.

Important support at 1973/70. Longs need stops below 1965. Next target & strong support at 1950/46. Longs need stops below 1940.

Silver through resistance at 2555/75 for a buy signal targeting 2600, 2640/50 & 2690/95.

Good support expected at 2580/70. Longs need stops below 2560. Next target & strong support at 2520/10. Longs need stops below 2500.

WTI Crude April break above 116.80 triggers the next leg higher in the longer term bull trend in hitting my targets of 117.40/45 & 119.20/60 but rocketing as far as 130.50. According to my Fibonacci extensions (all I have to go on now!!) this is quite an important level but of course shorts are very high risk in the bull trend. If we continue higher look for 132.90/133.10 then 138.00/139.00.

Minor support at 124.80/20 & 121.00/120.50. Below 120.00 risks a slide to 116.70/116.10 which fills the opening gap. Watch for a low for the day. Longs need stops below 115.00.