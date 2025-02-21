- Gold set a new all-time high for the fourth consecutive week.
- Investors will remain focused on Trump tariff talks in the absence of high-tier data releases.
- XAU/USD remains within an uptrend, but overbought conditions could pave the way for a correction.
Gold (XAU/USD) regained bullish momentum and touched a new record high above $2,950 on Thursday before entering a consolidation phase. Nevertheless, the precious metal posted gains for the eighth consecutive week. Geopolitical and political headlines are likely to continue to drive Gold’s valuation in the near term.
Gold shows no signs of slowing
Gold fell near 1.5% on Friday, February 14, as investors booked their profits. Thin trading conditions at the beginning of the new week limited XAU/USD’s volatility, with financial markets in the US remaining closed on Monday in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
After announcing sweeping 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports in the previous week, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he plans to impose tariffs of around 25% on foreign cars and added that semiconductor chip and pharmaceutical imports are next in line to face higher duty charges. Gold gathered bullish momentum and gained about 1.3% on the day.
In the absence of fundamental drivers, Gold entered a consolidation phase and failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Minutes of the January policy meeting showed that some policymakers noted that potential changes in trade and immigration policy could hinder the disinflation process.
Meanwhile, news of some of the world’s biggest financial institutions capitalizing on the price differences between the Gold futures market in New York and the cash market in London garnered investors’ attention throughout the week. JPMorgan and HSBC are reportedly the biggest names transporting Gold from London to New York in commercial flights to cover losses on short positions, as futures prices in New York rise at a faster pace than in London due to looming threats of Trump’s aggressive tariff policy triggering a trade war with Europe. The chart below highlights the difference between spot Gold prices (blue line) and the COMEX Futures prices (red line).
In a report published on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs said it had revised its end-2025 projection for Gold price to $3,100 from $2,890. "We estimate that structurally higher central bank demand will add 9% to the gold price by year-end, which, combined with a gradual boost to ETF (exchange traded funds) holdings as the funds rate declines, should outweigh the drag from normalizing positioning, assuming uncertainty diminishes," Goldman Sachs explained.
“However, if policy uncertainty–including tariff fears–stays high, higher speculative positioning for longer could push gold prices as high as $3,300/oz by year-end.”
On Friday, the data from the US showed that the S&P Global Composite PMI declined to 50.4 in February's flash estimate from 52.7 in January. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield dropped below 4.5% after this data and helped XAU/USD hold its ground heading into the weekend.
Gold investors to stay focused on political and geopolitical headlines
The US economic docket will offer a few data releases that could have a short-lasting effect on Gold’s valuation. On Thursday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its second estimate of the annualized fourth-quarter 2024 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth data. Any upward revision to the initial estimate of 2.3% could support the US Dollar (USD) and weigh on XAU/USD with the immediate reaction.
On Friday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for January will be featured in the US economic calendar. A smaller-than-expected increase in the monthly core PCE Price Index could hurt the USD and support Gold price heading into the weekend.
In the meantime, investors will continue to pay close attention to the difference in futures and spot Gold prices. In case the same trend continues, with financial institutions looking to buy Gold in cash markets, Gold prices could remain supported in the near term. However, if the Trump administration adopts a more optimistic tone about developing constructive trade relations with Europe, Gold could come under bearish pressure.
Further developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict could also influence Gold’s performance. In a social media post, Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a “dictator without elections” and urged him to move fast or risk losing his country. Reporting on the issue, “European officials have been left shocked and flat-footed by the Trump administration's Ukraine moves in recent days,” Reuters said. A further escalation of geopolitical tensions with the EU and the US clashing over the resolution of the conflict could trigger another leg higher in Gold prices.
Gold technical analysis
Gold remains within a two-month-old ascending regression channel, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart stays near 70, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact with the possibility of a technical correction in the short term.
In case Gold confirms $2,930 (mid-point of the ascending channel) as support, the upper limit of the ascending channel could be seen as the next resistance at $2,985 before $3,000 (psychological level). On the downside, $2,900 (round level) aligns as interim support before $2,885 (lower limit of the ascending channel). A daily close below the latter could discourage buyers and open the door for an extended correction toward the 20-day Simple Moving Average, currently located near $2,860.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0500 after mixed US PMI data
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0500 in the American session on Friday after the data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than anticipated in early February. The pair remains on track to end the week with little changed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2650, looks to post weekly gains
GBP/USD regains its traction and trades above 1.2650 in the second half of the day on Friday. The data from the US showed that the S&P Global Services PMI dropped into the contraction territory below 50 in February, causing the US Dollar to lose strength and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold holds above $2,930 as US yields edge lower
Gold holds above $2,930 after correcting from the record-high it set above $2,950 on Thursday. Following the mixed PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% and allows XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Week ahead: Inflation and growth data in focus
The influence of the USD in the FX market is expected to remain unchanged in the coming week, maybe increase a bit as the release of the US PCE rates for January approaches next Friday. Yet given the unpredictability of US President Trump we expect US fundamentals to keep traders on the toes.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.