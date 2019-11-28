Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Another precious metals’ reversal coming right up!

Cycle Trading: Gold - The Big Picture
Gold printed its lowest point on week 28, placing it late in its timing band for an intermediate cycle low.
Gold did form a weekly swing low last week to signal a new intermediate cycle. But so far this week, gold has not been able to deliver any sustained bullish follow through. Read more...
Another Precious Metals’ Reversal Coming Right Up!
Gold reversed yesterday, and so did the rest of the precious metal sector. Mining stocks and – what’s important – silver showed strength relative to gold and rallied even more than gold. Silver’s strength is important because it indicates that we are already in the second half of the short-term upswing in the precious metals market. If there only was a tool that would provide us with a more precise time prediction… Oh wait, there is one. And it just worked perfectly yesterday. Read more...
Central Banks’ Gold Buying and Repatriation Spree
Central banks’ purchases and repatriations of gold have caught our attention once again. In October, Serbia’s central bank bought 9 tons of gold, following in the footsteps of many other central banks that have been adding to their gold reserves recently, including Russia, Hungary, and Poland.
Nine tons may seem to be a modest purchase, but the transaction was worth $438 million at $1,503 an ounce. And it has raised Serbia’s gold reserves to 30.4 tons, constituting about 10 percent of the country’s total reserves. Read more...
