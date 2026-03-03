TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD meets buyers around $5,000, remains under pressure

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD meets buyers around $5,000, remains under pressure
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $5,110

  • Market participants continue to pile up on the US Dollar in a risk-averse environment.
  • The Middle East crisis continues to escalate, prompting investors to seek safety.
  • XAU/USD is set to extend its decline in the near term.

Spot Gold is heavily down on Tuesday, with the XAU/USD pair trading around $5,110 in the American afternoon, after briefly piercing the $5,000 mark. Despite the escalating crisis in the Middle East and the subsequent risk aversion dominating financial markets, the bright metal is unable to attract investors. Instead, market players are piling up into the US Dollar (USD).

The Greenback reached its intraday peak early in the American session, losing some ground afterwards but still holding on to substantial intraday gains against most major rivals. Meanwhile, global indexes remain under pressure, although Wall Street managed to bounce from its early lows.

The ongoing Iran war continues to escalate, leaving little room for a change in market sentiment. Whether investors will continue to buy USD or switch to the bright metal at some point remains unclear.

Upcoming United States (US) employment data may clear a bit of the picture. The US will see the release of the ADP Employment Change report on Wednesday, followed by weekly unemployment claims on Thursday and the February Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. If figures disappoint, the USD may lose impetus, and safety demand could shift to Gold.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

In the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD has an increased bearish potential. The near-term bias turns mildly bearish after price slipped below the rising 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $5,260 while holding above the 100- and 200-period SMAs, which continue to slope higher and preserve the broader uptrend context. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator bounced modestly, but stands around 37, while the Momentum indicator maintains its downward slope within negative levels, favouring additional downside in the near term.

Immediate resistance emerges at the broken 20-period SMA around $5,260, and recovery attempts below this level would keep sellers in control, with a stronger barrier aligned near the recent consolidation area around $5,330 and then the $5,370 region. On the downside, initial support appears around the psychological $5,100 area in line with the latest price troughs, followed by more significant support at the 100-period SMA near $5,095, where a bounce would be consistent with a pullback within a broader uptrend. A clear break below the 100-period SMA would expose the 200-period SMA around $5,020 as the next downside level, where longer-term trend followers would look for signs of demand to re-emerge.

In the daily chart, XAU/USD tested buyers' resolve around a rising 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $5,060, with the 100- and 200-day SMAs keep advancing well below the market. The Momentum indicator gains downward traction yet above its midline, while the RSI indicator also heads south just above its midline, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming lower lows ahead.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks to regain the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD looks to regain the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD regains some balance and trade just above 1.1600 the figure ahead of the opening bell in Asia. The pair initially dipped to the 1.1530 zone for the first time since November, always following the stronger US Dollar and the marked flight-to-safety in the context of the ongoing Middle East crisis
 

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD is deep in the red near 1.3300, accelerating its downside to renew three-month lows in European trading on Tuesday. The ongoing escalation in the Iran war, combined with rising Oil prices, weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling as the US Dollar capitalizes on increased haven demand.

Gold bounces off lows, back above $5,100

Gold bounces off lows, back above $5,100

Gold remains on the defensive, eroding part of the recent multi-day advance and managing to trade back above the $5,100 mark per troy ounce on Tuesday. The precious metal initially dropped just below the critical $5,000 threshold on the back of the persistent strength of the Greenback, higher US Treasury yields across the curve and investors' repricing of Fed rate cuts.

XRP risks extending losses as US-Iran war rages on

XRP risks extending losses as US-Iran war rages on

Ripple (XRP) has come under pressure, drifting lower to $1.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The over 2% correction looks poised to erase the previous day’s gains, which lifted the remittance token to $1.42.

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Even without a confirmed, sustained disruption, the mere risk to a key global energy chokepoint is enough to inject a significant premium into European Gas markets. And for the Euro, that matters.

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple (XRP) has come under pressure, drifting lower to $1.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The over 2% correction looks poised to erase the previous day’s gains, which lifted the remittance token to $1.42.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers