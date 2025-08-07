XAU/USD Current price: $3,390.12
- The US Dollar remains under selling pressure amid President Trump tariffs threats.
- The Bank of England delivered a hawkish cut, Canadian employment figures next.
- XAU/USD lacks momentum but keeps pushing higher near $3,400.
Gold price remains stable on Thursday, having flirted with the $3,400 mark early in Asian hours but retreating afterwards. The FX board is all about the US Dollar (USD) and United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Late on Wednesday, Trump said he will impose a 100% tariff on imports of semiconductors and chips, but not for companies that are building in the US. Also, he stepped up pressure on Russia, saying he would impose additional 25% levies on Chinese goods over China's purchases of Russian oil. Earlier in the week, Trump hit India with extra tariffs of up to 50% for the same reason. Trump also threatened additional 15% levies on Japanese imports.
Other than that, the Bank of England (BoE) announced its decision on monetary policy. As widely anticipated, the central bank delivered a 25-basis-point (bp) cut, leaving the benchmark interest rate at 4.0%. The decision, however, was considered hawkish, as four out of nine Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members opted for a no-change. Additionally, one of the cut voters preferred a 50 bps trim. The central bank repeated that it will maintain a gradual and careful approach to further withdrawal of monetary policy restraint.
On Friday, Canada will publish its monthly employment report, expected to show the country added 13.5K new jobs in July. The Unemployment Rate is foreseen ticking higher to 7% from the current 6.9%.
Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers will also gather attention amid mounting speculation that the central bank may trim interest rates in September.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD resumed its advance after the US opening and trades at around $3,390 a troy ounce. The daily chart shows gold surpassed its previous weekly peak, but there was no major breakout, with the pair still struggling to extend gains. A mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) keeps acting as dynamic support at around $3,350, while the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their upward slopes below the shorter one, supportive of a bullish extension. Finally, technical indicators turned marginally higher within positive levels, skewing the risk to the upside despite lacking momentum.
Bulls are in charge in the near term. The XAU/USD pair 4-hour chart shows technical indicators resumed their advances within positive levels, while buyers keep defending the downside around a bullish 20 SMA now at $3,374.50. The longer moving averages remain flat below the shorter one, failing to provide clear directional clues. The XAU/USD needs to run past $3,407 and settle above the level to be able to extend gains heading into the weekly close.
Support levels: 3,374.50 3,350.00 3.338.60
Resistance levels: 3,407.75 3,420.10 3,414.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs to daily tops past 1.3430
GBP/USD continued its march north on Thursday, breaching above the 1.3400 level as investors examine the BoE event. The “Old Lady” reduced the policy rate by 25 basis points, but a vote split indicated that four officials supported keeping rates steady, which boosted the Sterling.
EUR/USD trims losses, retargets 1.1650
EUR/USD trades on the defensive on Thursday, losing momentum shortly after reaching highs above 1.1700. The pair's daily slide is driven by a humble bounce in the US Dollar, while strong demand for the British pound after the BoE meeting puts the single currency under pressure, as seen by the sharp drop in EUR/GBP.
Gold clings to daily gains near $3,400
Gold resumes its rise on Thursday, approaching the critical $3,400 mark per troy ounce. While markets remain cautious after US President Trump's tariff threats, mounting prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace pact seem to be limiting the yellow metal's positive potential.
BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin price has been consolidating below the $116,000 resistance level so far this week, indicating indecisiveness among traders. Trump’s sweeping tariffs take effect, while new trade-related announcements could potentially inject fresh volatility.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.