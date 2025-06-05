XAU/USD Current price: $3,348.48
- Trump announced another round of trade talks with China, sentiment improves.
- The European Central Bank delivered a hawkish cut, further lifting the mood.
- XAU/USD sheds over $50 from its early high, yet bulls still hold the grip.
Spot Gold eased from its recent high at $3,403.55 and trades near its daily lows in the $3,340 region at the time of writing. The XAU/USD pair eased in the mid-European session following the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision. The central bank trimmed interest rates as widely anticipated, yet the odds for additional rate cuts dropped sharply after President Christine Lagarde said that policymakers had nearly concluded a monetary policy cycle and sounded pretty optimistic about the economic future.
Optimism further undermined demand for the bright metal after United States (US) President Donald Trump stated that he had a "very good phone call" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, while announcing another round of talks coming soon. At the same time, Trump said the US will have a great relationship with Germany while speaking with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Market players seem quite optimistic ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, scheduled for Friday. The country is expected to have added 130K new job positions in May, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen steady at 4.2%.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it holds on to familiar levels, albeit pressuring the lower end of its latest range. Still, the technical picture has not changed from the previous updates, with the risk skewed to the upside. On the one hand, technical indicators remain well above their midlines, lacking directional strength. On the other hand, the pair keeps developing above all its moving averages, with a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing support at around $3,295.40. while the longer ones keep grinding north, far below the shorter one.
The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD develops below a now flat 20 SMA, while still far above directionless 100 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned south, yet remain within neutral levels, not enough to anticipate a steeper slide ahead.
Support levels: 3,339.50 3,325.60 3,316.90
Resistance levels: 3,367.10 3,382.60 3,394.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
