TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD back below $4,100 amid resurgent USD demand

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD back below $4,100 amid resurgent USD demand
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,066.90

  • Resurgent US Dollar demand amid risk aversion limits Gold’s bullish potential.
  • Investors await the FOMC meeting minutes and NVIDIA earnings report.
  • XAU/USD hovers around $4,065 with a modest bearish tilt.

Risk aversion dominates financial markets in the American session on Wednesday, resulting in a much firmer US Dollar (USD) across the FX board. In the case of XAU/USD, demand for safety benefits both Gold and the Greenback, keeping the pair afloat, though off its intraday high of $4,132.

Financial markets brace for United States (US) data and earnings reports, the latter focused on chip-maker NVIDIA, scheduled to report later in the day. As per the US, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release the minutes of the October meeting, when US officials decided to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps).

Still, Chairman Jerome Powell dropped a bomb by saying a December interest rate cut should not be taken for granted. Powell claimed that the lack of official macroeconomic figures would leave them without a clear framework for deciding on monetary policy. Indeed, the US federal government has remained shut down for 43 days, the longest in the country’s history. Congress finally agreed on a funding bill last week, and President Donald Trump signed it last Wednesday, which means official delayed data is slowly reaching the macroeconomic calendar.

Back to the minutes, the document is expected to shed light on the reasoning behind policymakers’ decisions, and could provide additional hints of what’s next in monetary policy. The US government reopening and the upcoming data releases ahead of the December meeting, however, can overshadow the potential impact of the minutes.

The focus will quickly shift to US data after the release of FOMC minutes, with the September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report scheduled for Thursday. The over two-month-old report is expected to show that the country added 50K new job positions in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen stable at 4.3%. The missed October report is likely to have a broader impact on the market’s sentiment, yet there’s no official release date.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

The near-term picture for XAU/USD is mildly bearish. In the 4-hour chart, the pair trades at $4,067.88, pretty much unchanged on a daily basis. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) slopes lower, converging with a 200-period SMA, both around $4,080, while barely above a flat 100-period SMA. The broader SMA configuration points to a consolidative bias, with the longer average acting as dynamic resistance and the intermediate one providing support. At the same time, the Momentum indicator turned lower, standing just below its midline, signaling waning buying interest. Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46 offers a neutral-to-bearish tone.

Technical readings on the daily chart suggest XAU/USD still has limited downside scope. The 20-day SMA holds above the 100- and 200-day measures but has flattened and edged lower, hinting at a pause within the broader uptrend. The 100- and 200-day SMAs continue to rise, reinforcing bullish control as price remains above all three. The 20-day SMA at $4,045.67 offers nearby dynamic support. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator stands above its midline but has cooled, while the RSI hovers around 52, both of which signal a neutral-to-positive tone. A break below $4,045.67 would expose the 100-day SMA at $3,676.62 and the 200-day at $3,427.08.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats to two-week lows, focus on 1.1500

EUR/USD retreats to two-week lows, focus on 1.1500

EUR/USD retreats for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, hovering around the 1.1530-1.1520 band in a context dominated by the solid performance of the US Dollar, while the generalised risk aversion continues to linger over the global markets. Moving forward, investors should shift their attention to the release of September’s NFP on Thursday.

GBP/USD remains offered near 1.3050

GBP/USD remains offered near 1.3050

GBP/USD stays under heavy pressure on Wednesday, sliding to two-week lows around 1.3050 as the Greenback stages a strong move higher. On the UK side, traders are increasingly pricing in the likelihood of a BoE rate cut in December after October’s inflation data.

Gold trims gains, breaks below $4,100

Gold trims gains, breaks below $4,100

Gold comes under fresh pressure midweek, receding to the sub-$4,100 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar remains well bid in fresh tops. Looking ahead, the yellow metal is likely to take its cue from Thursday’s US labour market report.

XRP trades under pressure as $2.00 level looms

XRP trades under pressure as $2.00 level looms

Ripple (XRP) is largely in bearish hands, trading at $2.12 at the time of writing on Wednesday. A bearish wave is stirring volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market amid a prolonged sell-off.

UK inflation boosts chance for rate cut, as risk finally stabilizes

UK inflation boosts chance for rate cut, as risk finally stabilizes

UK inflation cooled as expected last month, headline inflation moderated to 3.6% from 3.8%, the core rate also dropped a notch to 3.4% from 3.5% in September, and service price inflation also moderated to 4.5%, down from 4.7%. 

1INCH Price Forecast: 1INCH steadies near $0.18 as on-chain and derivatives data point to recovery

1INCH Price Forecast: 1INCH steadies near $0.18 as on-chain and derivatives data point to recovery

1INCH price hovers around $0.187 on Wednesday after facing rejection from the $0.207 level earlier this week. Rising large whale orders, buying dominance and positive funding rates suggest a recovery on the horizon. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers