- Gold price reverses previous gains to tread water above $2,900 early Thursday.
- US Dollar rebounds on mixed Trump’s tariff messages and firm US Treasury bond yields.
- Gold buyers defend the 21-day SMA at $2,890 as the daily RSI stays bullish.
- The Q4 US GDP revision and Fedspeak could provide fresh impetus to Gold traders.
Gold price is unable to hold on to the modest gains booked on Wednesday as buyers and sellers enter a tug-of-war situation early Thursday, courtesy of the uncertainty around US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and lingering US economic concerns.
Gold price down but not out ahead of US GDP, Trump
Following his Tuesday remarks that 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico remain on track from March 4, Trump shifted his message in American trading on Wednesday, noting that steep 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods could take effect on April 2.
Trump’s conflicting messages keep the haven demand for the US Dollar (USD) alive and kicking at the expense of the Gold price. Further, the rebound in the US Treasury bond yields also check the Gold price upside.
Additionally, the end-of-the-month short-covering contributes to the recent USD upswing. The Greenback is down nearly 4% from a more than two-year high hit in January.
Upbeat results from the American artificial intelligence (AI) leader Nvidia, following Wednesday’s market close, seem to keep the broader market sentiment lifted, reflected by the 0.20% gain in the US S&P 500 futures.
The cautiously optimistic market mood reduces the demand for the US government bonds, fuelling a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields.
However, any downside in Gold price could be quickly bought into as markets continue to price in two interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this year in the face of mounting economic slowdown concerns. US Consumer Confidence Index declined 7 points on Tuesday, its most significant fall since August 2021, to 98.3, well below the Reuters estimate of 102.5.
Therefore, all eyes remain on the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) second revision print for the fourth quarter of 2024 for fresh signs on the health of the economy, which could significantly impact the direction of the Fed interest rates and the US Dollar, eventually influencing the non-yielding Gold price.
The second estimate of the US GDP is expected to show a 2.3% annualized growth in Q4 2024, as seen in the advance release. Gold buyers will likely jump back in the game on a downward revision to the preliminary reading and vice-versa.
Also of note will be the US Durable Goods Orders, Pending Home Sales data and speeches from several Fed policymakers. However, US President Donald Trump’s media address later in the early American session could steal the show and reverse any Gold price reaction to the US data releases.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Gold price outlook appears more or less the same from a short-term technical perspective.
So long as the Gold price defends the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,890 and the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits above 50, the bullish potential will likely remain intact.
Gold buyers could retest the all-time highs at $2,956 on acceptance above the previous day’s high of $2,930. The next topside barriers are seen at the $2,970 resistance and the $3,000 threshold.
If sellers crack the 21-day SMA at $2,890 on a daily candlestick closing basis, the downside could open toward the February 14 low of $2,877.
The last line of defense for Gold buyers is at the $2,850 psychological barrier.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product Annualized
The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, released quarterly by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States in a given period of time. Changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation’s overall economic health. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Thu Feb 27, 2025 13:30 (Prel)
Frequency: Quarterly
Consensus: 2.3%
Previous: 2.3%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on an annualized basis for each quarter. After publishing the first estimate, the BEA revises the data two more times, with the third release representing the final reading. Usually, the first estimate is the main market mover and a positive surprise is seen as a USD-positive development while a disappointing print is likely to weigh on the greenback. Market participants usually dismiss the second and third releases as they are generally not significant enough to meaningfully alter the growth picture.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD met initial contention around 1.0400
EUR/USD added to Wednesday’s pullback and retreated markedly to the area just below the 1.0400 support in response to the continuation of the strong rebound in the US Dollar amid tariff jitters and pre-PCE caution.
GBP/USD keeps its offered bias around 1.2630 on USD buying
Following the lead of other risk-sensitive currencies, GBP/USD is giving way to renewed buying pressure on the Greenback, keeping the trade around 1.2630 ahead of remarks from Fed policymakers and President Trump.
Gold under pressure around fresh weekly lows
Gold prices resume their downtrend and revisit two-week lows in the sub-$2,880 zone per ounce troy following the improved tone in the US Dollar, higher yields and further tariff narrative.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Whales spotted moving 84 million LTC amid Trump-fuelled market dip
Litecoin price surged 24% in the last 24 hours, defying bearish sentiment across the broader crypto markets. With institutions accumulating LTC ahead of a potential ETF launch, bears could struggle to force a near-term reversal below $120.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.