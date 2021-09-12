- Gold bears are back in the driving seat, testing a weekly support area.
- 4-hour price action momentum could evolve into a break to test $1,770 in coming sessions.
The price of gold is teasing a breakout below the $1,800s for the week ahead. The bears have taken back control since the bulls failed to overcome the $1,834 critical resistance level.
The following is a top-down analysis to illustrate the bias on a break of weekly support.
Gold, weekly chart
The gold bulls were taking on the bears at a critical level of resistance, $1,834 last week but failed and the price is moving in on weekly support near $1,780. This is an area of demand, so initial tests could fail and see the price move sideways in consolidation.
On the upside, should the gold price break $1,834, the critical trend line resistance of the descending channel will be under pressure. The $1,900s will be next in line as a key psychological and structural target area.
Gold, daily chart
On the daily time frame, gold's dynamic trendline support was broken following a strong candle to the downside. There is momentum in the move and a bearish engulfing candle formation is present following a 38.2% ratio correction in the gold price. This would ideally be followed by subsequent candles to confirm the bearish bias.
Gold, 4-hour chart
With that being said, the gold price is breaking out below the 50 EMA on the 4-hour chart and has subsequently broken a minor dynamic support line. Given the momentum, the gold price would be expected to take out the support between $1,780 and $1,770 and head lower towards $1,750 and then $1,738.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
