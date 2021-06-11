GOLD - XAUUSD is coming down again, but the whole structure since the beginning of June now more and more looks like a bullish triangle formation within wave 4), where we are tracking the final wave E or maybe even C if we see broken 1868 level. Anyway, keep in mind that bulls for wave 5) may step in only if we see it back above 1903 region.
Gold 1h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Aussie - AUDUSD is coming lower, which we currently see it potentially as part of a flat correction within wave B), but it could be also already down within the final wave E. Anyway, there's room for more sideways price action before bulls show up.
AUD/USD 1h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls from highs as the dollar catches a bid ahead of data
EUR/USD has turned south, trading under 1.2150 as the dollar recovers alongside Treasury yields. US Consumer Sentiment is awaited. Earlier, the euro shrugged off the ECB's dovish, no-tapering stance.
GBP/USD retreats amid UK GDP miss, reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.4150, down on the day. UK GDP missed with 2.3% in April and a four-week delay to Britain's reopening is speculated. The greenback is gaining some ground.
XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.