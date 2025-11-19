TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold 2025 rally: Central banks' secret strategy

Gold 2025 rally: Central banks' secret strategy
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

Decode the three fundamental drivers behind Gold's explosive 2025 rally while exposing how central banks have accumulated 2,303.5 tons through undeclared purchases worth 10x official figures.

Analyze why currency debasement trade, institutional hedging against US protectionism, and asset de-correlation have created unprecedented Gold momentum driving this year's mega surge.

Youtube preview

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats to two-week lows, focus on 1.1500

EUR/USD retreats to two-week lows, focus on 1.1500

EUR/USD retreats for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, hovering around the 1.1530-1.1520 band in a context dominated by the solid performance of the US Dollar, while the generalised risk aversion continues to linger over the global markets. Moving forward, investors should shift their attention to the release of September’s NFP on Thursday.

GBP/USD remains offered near 1.3050

GBP/USD remains offered near 1.3050

GBP/USD stays under heavy pressure on Wednesday, sliding to two-week lows around 1.3050 as the Greenback stages a strong move higher. On the UK side, traders are increasingly pricing in the likelihood of a BoE rate cut in December after October’s inflation data.

Gold trims gains, breaks below $4,100

Gold trims gains, breaks below $4,100

Gold comes under fresh pressure midweek, receding to the sub-$4,100 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar remains well bid in fresh tops. Looking ahead, the yellow metal is likely to take its cue from Thursday’s US labour market report.

XRP trades under pressure as $2.00 level looms

XRP trades under pressure as $2.00 level looms

Ripple (XRP) is largely in bearish hands, trading at $2.12 at the time of writing on Wednesday. A bearish wave is stirring volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market amid a prolonged sell-off.

UK inflation boosts chance for rate cut, as risk finally stabilizes

UK inflation boosts chance for rate cut, as risk finally stabilizes

UK inflation cooled as expected last month, headline inflation moderated to 3.6% from 3.8%, the core rate also dropped a notch to 3.4% from 3.5% in September, and service price inflation also moderated to 4.5%, down from 4.7%. 

1INCH Price Forecast: 1INCH steadies near $0.18 as on-chain and derivatives data point to recovery

1INCH Price Forecast: 1INCH steadies near $0.18 as on-chain and derivatives data point to recovery

1INCH price hovers around $0.187 on Wednesday after facing rejection from the $0.207 level earlier this week. Rising large whale orders, buying dominance and positive funding rates suggest a recovery on the horizon. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers