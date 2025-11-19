Gold 2025 rally: Central banks' secret strategy
Decode the three fundamental drivers behind Gold's explosive 2025 rally while exposing how central banks have accumulated 2,303.5 tons through undeclared purchases worth 10x official figures.
Analyze why currency debasement trade, institutional hedging against US protectionism, and asset de-correlation have created unprecedented Gold momentum driving this year's mega surge.
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.