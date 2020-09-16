GBP/USD Forecast: Why sterling's upside correction may have a few more hours to run

- GBP/USD has been holding up as UK PM Johnson is trying to address concerns about Brexit legislation.
- The Federal Reserve's decision and retail sales are set to rock markets.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing that momentum turned positive, yet strong resistance looms.
A Brexit compromise is always good news for the pound – which has been extending its recovery. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been seeking to soothe concerns about the controversial Internal Markets bill that passed the first hurdle in parliament.
The legislation violates the Brexit deal that Johnson signed with the EU – as admitted by government ministers. Sterling suffered badly when the move was announced and as Brussels laid down an ultimatum to London – rescind the bill by the end of the month or face sanctions.
Several members of the PM's ruling Conservative Party have either abstained or voted down the legislation – and others were expected to follow. If the final wording refrains from breaking international law, the pound could extend its gains.
GBP/USD could continue higher if US Retail Sales fail to meet high expectations. Despite the expiry of several government programs, economists expect another increase in expenditure in August. The high bar opens the door to disappointment and could send the greenback down.
See US Retail Sales August Preview: Surprising facts on retail sales
However, the most important event of the week is due out late in the day – the Federal Reserve's last decision before the elections. The focus is on the Fed's new forecasts, especially for employment and growth.
While upgrades are on the cards, the bank may still project only a gradual return to pre-pandemic levels. However, if Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell refrains from signaling new stimulus, stocks may turn down.
The mood in equity markets has already cooled – especially as tech stocks are off their highs. A report that the Federal Trade Commission opened an antitrust probe into Facebook's dealings is also weighing on the sector. In case the Fed fails to inspire, stocks may drop and the safe-haven dollar may rise.
See:
- September FOMC Preview: Projections, projections, projections
- How the Fed could drown markets while trying not to rock the boat
Overall, optimism about Brexit and weak US retail sales may boost GBP/USD while the Fed may bring it down.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar's recent stability helped turn momentum on the four-hour chart to positive. The Relative Strength Index is stable while cable still trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Overall, bears are in the lead, but bulls are lifting their heads.
Support awaits at 1.2875, the daily low. It is followed by 1.2815, a swing low from earlier this week. Strong support is at 1.2765, which is September's low.
Some resistance is at 1.2925, the weekly high, followed by strong resistance at 1.3045, which capped GBP/USD last week. Further up, 1.3145 and 1.3180 await sterling.
More 2020 Elections: How stocks, gold, dollar could move in four scenarios, nightmare one included
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 ahead of the Fed, US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, resuming its gradual rise. Tension is mounting ahead of the last Fed decision before the elections and US retail sales.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.30 amid Brexit-related optimism
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as the British government attempts to find a compromise on the controversial bill that breaks the Brexit accord. The fate of furlough scheme and the Fed decision are eyed.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover, ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.
XAU/USD steadily moves back to $1970 area, focus remains on FOMC
The prevalent selling bias around the USD assisted gold to regain traction on Wednesday. The prevalent risk-on mood might keep a lid on any strong gains ahead of the Fed decision.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.