GBP/USD edges higher after posting losses for three consecutive days.

The technical outlook is yet to highlight a buildup of recovery momentum.

August Manufacturing and Services PMI data will be featured in the US economic calendar.

After dropping to its lowest level in over a week below 1.3450 in the Asian session on Thursday, GBP/USD regained its traction and advanced to the 1.3470 region. Despite this recent recovery, the pair's technical outlook doesn't point to an increasing buyer interest.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.47% 0.59% 0.24% 0.43% 1.29% 1.68% -0.06% EUR -0.47% 0.11% -0.26% -0.04% 0.83% 1.17% -0.52% GBP -0.59% -0.11% -0.48% -0.16% 0.72% 1.05% -0.68% JPY -0.24% 0.26% 0.48% 0.22% 1.08% 1.47% -0.28% CAD -0.43% 0.04% 0.16% -0.22% 0.84% 1.24% -0.52% AUD -1.29% -0.83% -0.72% -1.08% -0.84% 0.34% -1.38% NZD -1.68% -1.17% -1.05% -1.47% -1.24% -0.34% -1.74% CHF 0.06% 0.52% 0.68% 0.28% 0.52% 1.38% 1.74% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-averse market environment caused GBP/USD to continue to stretch lower early Thursday. In the European session, Pound Sterling benefited from the preliminary August Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from the UK and erased its daily losses.

S&P Global Composite PMI improved to 53 from 51.5 in July, reflecting an ongoing expansion in the private sector's economic activity at an accelerating pace.

Assessing the PMI survey's findings, "the flash UK PMI survey for August indicated that the pace of economic growth has continued to accelerate over the summer after a sluggish spring, the rate of expansion now at a one-year high," noted Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, and added: "The services sector has led the expansion, but manufacturing also showed further signs of stabilising."

In the second half of the day, the PMI data from the US will be scrutinized by market participants.

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is expected to decline to 49.5 in August's preliminary estimate, while the Services PMI is forecast to edge lower to 54.2. In case Manufacturing PMI comes in above 50 and the Services PMI arrives near the market consensus, the immediate reaction could be supportive for the USD.

If the headline PMIs don't offer any significant surprises, investors could react to comments on the employment and the inflation situation in the private sector. In case the publication suggests that companies are scaling back hiring plans, the USD could come under selling pressure. On the other hand, the USD is likely to gather strength if the PMI report highlights a noticeable increase in input inflation.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart is yet to clear 50, reflecting a lack of bullish momentum.

On the upside, 1.3500 (static level, 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), round level) aligns as the first resistance level before 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.3590-1.3600 (static level, round level).

Looking south, the first support level could be spotted at 1.3415-1.3400 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA) before 1.3330 (static level).