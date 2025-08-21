The S&P Global flash PMIs for August are expected to show a modest downtick from July levels.

Market participants will pay close attention to employment and inflation-related subindexes.

EUR/USD trades within familiar levels amid the absence of a clear catalyst.

S&P Global will release on Thursday the August flash Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMIs) for the United States (US), surveys of top private sector executives, which provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health.

Ahead of the announcement, market participants anticipate that the August flash Manufacturing PMI will tick lower, to 49.5 from the current 49.8. The services index is foreseen at 54.2, easing from the 55.7 posted in July. Investors also project that Composite PMI will print at 53.

S&P Global separates manufacturing activity from services activity, reporting them separately through the Manufacturing PMI and the Services PMI. Additionally, they present a weighted combination of the two, the Composite PMI. Generally speaking, a reading of 50 or more indicates expansion, while below the threshold, the indexes indicate contraction.

The report has two versions, a preliminary estimate and a final revision, which comes around two weeks later alongside official figures. Finally, it is worth noting that each report analyses everything from production and export patterns to capacity utilisation, employment, and inventory levels, offering some of the earliest signs of the economy's direction.

The July Composite PMI was confirmed at 55.1, better than the 52.9 posted in June. The services sector expanded while the manufacturing one stood in contraction territory, with the indexes resulting at 55.7 and 49.8, respectively.

“A jump in US business activity was witnessed via the S&P Global PMI data for July. Growth hit the highest seen so far this year. However, the upturn was uneven, being fueled largely by tech and financial services, with large swathes of the economy struggling to grow amid heightened uncertainty. Business confidence in the year ahead has sunk to one of the lowest levels seen over the past three years amid concerns over government policy and the impact of tariffs, the latter of concern in particular in relation to inflation,” Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson stated following the July release.

What can we expect from the next S&P Global PMI report?





The anticipated decline in August PMIs should have no significant impact on the Greenback, and hence on financial markets, as the poor performance of the manufacturing sector is no news. However, lower-than-expected figures could have a negative impact on the market’s sentiment. Poor figures could also boost concerns about the US economic progress and lift the odds for steeper interest rate cuts before year-end. However, such a chance is quite limited as the figures need to be near terrible, an unlikely scenario.

An outcome in line with expectations would highlight the subindexes of the PMIs reports, particularly related to employment and input and output prices, as market players will be looking for additional clues towards the Federal Reserve (Fed) September monetary policy meeting.

Finally, better-than-anticipated figures above the 50 threshold would likely boost demand for the US Dollar (USD), indicating a healthy economy without significantly affecting the odds for a September 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut.

When will the August flash US S&P Global PMIs be released and how could they affect EUR/USD?

The S&P Global Manufacturing, Services and Composite PMIs reports will be released at 13:45 GMT and are expected to show that US business activity continued to expand in August, but at a slower pace than the previous month.

Ahead of the release, the US Dollar seesaws between familiar levels with a modest upward bias, nothing relevant.

Valeria Bednarik, FXStreet Chief Analyst, notes: “The EUR/USD pair has been trading in a well-limited range for almost two weeks, finding buyers at around the 1.1600 mark and quickly reversing after peaking past the 1.1700 threshold. A recent high at 1.1730 provides critical resistance, as gains beyond the latter would probably open the door for a test of the 2025 yearly high at 1.1830. An interim resistance could be found at around 1.1770.”

Bednarik adds: “The overall risk skews to the upside, yet a near-term slide is not out of the picture. The weekly low at 1.1622 provides immediate support ahead of 1.1590, where EUR/USD bottomed on August 11. A fall below the latter could lead to a test of the 1.1550 area.”

US Dollar FAQs What is the US Dollar? The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away. How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar? The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback. What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar? In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar. What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar? Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.