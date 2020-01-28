GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2998
- UK CBI Distributive Trade Survey on sales remained unchanged in January for a third consecutive month.
- The Bank of England will announce its monetary policy decision next Thursday.
- GBP/USD technically bearish and at risk of losing 1.2900.
The GBP/USD pair lost the 1.3000 threshold during US trading hours, trading as low as 1.2974, following the release of mostly encouraging US data. Looming BOE´s decision and Brexit are taking their tolls on Pound, combined with persistent demand for the American currency. The UK CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales remained unchanged in January for a third consecutive month, missing the market’s expectation of 3.0% and adding to the sour tone of Sterling. This Wednesday, the UK will only publish minor housing-related data, irrelevant ahead of the mentioned first-tier events scheduled for Thursday and Friday respectively.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair recovered from the mentioned low and is currently hovering around the 1.3000 level, although with the risk clearly skewed to the downside according to the 4-hour chart, as the pair extended its decline below all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA is gaining downward strength between the larger ones, but they all remain confined to a tight range. Technical indicators in the meantime, have stabilized near their daily lows and well into negative territory, in line with additional slides.
Support levels: 1.2970 1.2930 1.2895
Resistance levels: 1.3040 1.3085 1.3110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
