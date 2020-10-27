GBP/USD Current price: 1.3055
- The UK CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales plunged to -23 in October.
- The kingdom reported over 22K new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day increase on record.
- GBP/USD is holding on to gains near the 1.3100 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness.
The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3079 a weekly high, trading a handful of pips below the level as the American session came to an end. The dollar came under selling pressure during US trading hours, after a consumer confidence indicator came in worse than anticipated, putting Wall Street under pressure and hence, the greenback. US indexes, however, managed to move away from daily lows, ending the day mixed.
The UK published the Confederation of British Industry Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales, that fell in October to -23 from 11 in the previous month, also below the expected 1. It was the lowest reading since last June. Meanwhile, the UK reported over 22K new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day increase. Despite its resilient behavior the pound may soon give up. Progress in Brexit talks, on the other hand, could boost the pair. This Wednesday, the UK will publish the BRC Shop Price Index for September.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair got to settle above all of its moving averages, although the Momentum indicator is retreating modestly from near its midline. The RSI indicator, in the meantime, is holding above its midline but losing upward strength. Below 1.2980 the pair will likely be in the hands of bears, who will try to push it sub-1.2900.
Support levels: 1.3035 1.2980 1.2930
Resistance levels: 1.3115 1.3150 1.3200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD apathetic just above 0.7100, eyes on Australian inflation
AUD/USD keeps trading above 0.7100 but without follow-trough, trapped between the sour tone of equities and the broad greenback’s weakness. Australian CPI expected to have bounced in Q3.
USD/JPY flirting with October monthly low
The USD/JPY pair is trading near this month low at 104.33, with an increased bearish potential amid speculative interest continuously selling the greenback.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.
WTI trims losses and moves near $39.00/bbl ahead of API
Following two consecutive daily pullbacks, prices of the West Texas Intermediate regain some buying interest and reach the $39.00 mark per barrel on turnaround Tuesday.