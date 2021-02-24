GBP/USD Current price: 1.4123
- The pound outperforms its major rivals when the greenback is in sell-off mode.
- BOE’s Broadbent noted that sterling appreciation could have some depressive effect on inflation.
- GBP/USD is trading around 1.4100 after hitting a multi-year high of 1.4237.
The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4237 during Asian trading hours, a level that was last seen in April 2018. The pair, however, gave up quickly afterwards to end the day with modest gains around the 1.4120 level. The pound continues to outperform its major rivals when the greenback enters sell-off mode, as the speed of the coronavirus immunization campaign hints at a sooner economic comeback.
The Bank of England took note of the pound’s strength, as BOE’s Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, testifying on monetary policy, noted that sterling appreciation could have some depressive effect on inflation, adding that inflation expectations are not a level that would be worrisome for policymakers. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has a limited bearish potential despite trading over 100 pips below its daily high. The movement seems a due correction, but further declines are unclear in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair bottomed around a bullish 20 SMA, currently providing dynamic support around 1.4090. Technical indicators retreated from overbought readings, the Momentum heading south within positive levels and the RSI flat at 58.
Support levels: 1.4090 1.4035 1.3985
Resistance levels: 1.4140 1.4185 1.4235
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
