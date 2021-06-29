GBP/USD Forecast: Bears defy promises of irreversible reopening, US data set to add pressures

- GBP/USD has been under pressure as UK covid cases continue rising.
- Reopening fears and an upbeat US consumer could push the pair lower.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing bears are in control.
"No date we chose comes with zero risk for covid – these words by the newly installed UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid have failed to keep cable from falling. Javid wants to stick with the new reopening date of July 19 and insists that a return to normal is needed.
His words come on the backdrop of a surge in coronavirus infections – 22,868 reported on Monday, the highest since late January. However, Britain's hospitals have been only seeing a minor increase in admissions, while deaths remain depressed as well. So far, vaccinations have proven efficient in breaking the link between contracting the virus and serious illness.
By July 19, also dubbed as "Freedom Day", the UK will have vaccinated millions more, thus enabling the return to normal despite the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Will this convince buyers to jump on the pound? Not so fast, as more time is needed to see that this strain first identified in India is indeed unable to resist vaccines. Uncertainty could keep the pressure on the pound.
On the other side of the pond, the dollar benefits from cautious optimism about the US recovery while fears about inflation have taken a step back. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence statistics for June are set to show an increasing sentiment among shoppers, potentially giving the greenback another boost.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence June Preview: Pragmatism above all
Investors are also eyeing developments around the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which still has to be fully drafted and receive support from additional members of Congress. Any new backing could support the dollar.
All in all, the pressure on GBP/USD will likely continue.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has been unable to recapture the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and suffers from downside momentum. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index is above the 30 level, thus far from oversold conditions – allowing for more falls.
Some support is at the daily low of 1.3860, followed by 1.3825, which capped cable when it was down in mid-June. The last line to watch is the monthly low of 1.3780.
Weak resistance is at 1.3885, the daily high. It is followed by 1.3940, which was a high point early in the week. Further above, the round 1.40 line is critical resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar
GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns.
XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields
Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.