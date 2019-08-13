GBP/USD has been looking for a new direction as markets' concerns focused on Hong Kong, Italy, and Argentina. Nevertheless, the clock is ticking down to Brexit and both sides are far from reaching a deal. How low can the pound go?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that GBP/USD faces resistance at 1.2071 which is a dense cluster of lines including the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the Simple Moving average 5-1h, the SMA 200-15m, the SMA 50-1h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the BB 1h-Lower, and more.
Cable faces a minefield of hurdles on the way up with a noteworthy cap at around 1.2110 where the previous daily high, the SMA 5-1d, and the SMA 100-1h all converge.
Looking down, support awaits at 1.2026 where the previous weekly low, the PP 1d-S1 and the previous daily low meet.
The most significant support line awaits only at 1.1952 where we note the confluence of the all-important BB 1d-Lower and the PP one-month Support 1.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1200 on disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment survey plunged to -44.1 points, below expectations. The US dollar is gaining ground on a risk-averse mood.
GBP/USD ticks up as UK wages, unemployment rise
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but still down on the day. UK wages beat expectations by rising by 3.9% when excluding bonuses but the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly. Brexit concerns weigh.
USD/JPY ekes out gains despite risk-off in Asian equities
USD/JPY is better bid amid losses in the Asian equities. The uptick could be associated with technical factors. An above-forecast US inflation could bode well for USD/JPY.
US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.
Gold hits fresh six-year highs near $ 1535 amid flight to safety
Gold (futures on Conex) extends its bullish momentum into a second straight day on Tuesday, having found a strong support near $ 1500 mark a day before.