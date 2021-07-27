GBPUSD is turning higher after a nice five wave drops to 1.3569. We have seen a drop below April level for a short period of time which gives an impression that the market has bottomed, possibly even completed flat correction in a higher degree wave four.
However, the most important is the current intraday bullish impulse from the low which suggests more upside ahead, especially after a broken channel resistance line near 1.38.
GBP/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
