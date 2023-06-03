RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700 after US jobs report
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward 1.0700. Stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data helps the US Dollar gather strength ahead of the weekend and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2450 amid a stronger USD
GBP/USD dropped further and hit fresh daily lows below 1.2450 amid a stronger US dollar. The Greenback remains firm following the release of the US May jobs report. Despite losing almost 100 pips on Friday, GBP/USD is still on track for a weekly gain.
Gold falls below $1,960 as US yields rebound after US jobs data
Gold price turned south and declined below $1,960 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose 339,000 in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 2% and recovered toward 3.7%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain protocols are top picks for the Chinese crypto community, data from a report shows, a possible bullish catalyst for tokens related to these protocols as Hong Kong opens the door of crypto to retail investors.
LULU stock adds 15% on big Wall Street beat
Lululemon Athletica did it again. In something that has become quite predictable, LULU stock sailed 14.9% higher in Friday’s premarket to $377.20 after the prized athleisure brand posted a nearly 15% earnings beat for the first quarter.