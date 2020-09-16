Fed Quick Analysis: No news is good news for the dollar, at least until Congress moves

- The Federal Reserve's projections reiterate the message of low rates.
- Growth is forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels only by the end of 2021.
- The cautious message may boost the dollar, weigh on sensitive stocks.
- Focus shifts to Congress, where there is fresh hope for a deal.
Read my dot-plot, no new rate hikes – that is the message from the Federal Reserve. The new projections are pointing to low chances of higher borrowing costs in 2023, certainly not beforehand. That is merely a repeat of the previous messages by the Fed, as published in June.
The accompanying statement has undergone a change, committing to an average inflation target – yet that is also unsurprising given the dovish policy shift that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered in late August.
The new growth projections show a shallower contraction in 2020 – 3.7% against -6.5% last time – but also a softer bounce in 2021, 4% instead of 5%. Overall, a return to 2019 output levels are due only by the end of next year – a Nike-swoosh recovery. The Fed remains concerned about downside risks coming from coronavirus.
With a cautious message and no real news about rates, markets may need more help from the central bank to recover. However, the Fed only commits to doing what is necessary – nothing imminent. It makes sense for civil servants not to rock the boat in their last decision ahead of the elections.
Yet for markets, it is a disappointment. Stocks have already been climbing down the high trees they hit in late August and they remain sensitive. The US dollar has also managed to halt its fall. This decision may extend the greenback's recovery and equities descent.
With the Fed refraining from rocking the boat, the focus shifts to elected officials. After a long deadlock, there is new hope for a new fiscal relief package. Democrats and Republicans are reportedly making progress toward a deal worth around $1.5 trillion.
Details are still lacking and nothing is certain, but it seems that the unimpressive rise in August's retail sales may have injected new life into talks. The meager 0.6% increase in headline expenditure – and drop of 0.1% in the control group – show that the lapse of government support in late July is hurting the economy.
With the Fed out of the way – and unhelpful to markets – the next rally depends on lawmakers. Without progress there, stocks could fall and the safe-haven dollar could rise.
See Retail Sales Quick Analysis: Miserable figures good for gold as fiscal help could come sooner
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Dollar rises as Powell seems reluctant to add more QE
The Fed has left rates unchanged and upgrades its growth forecasts for 2020 yet remains cautious on growth moving forward. The dollar is up, gold is down and stocks are mixed. Chairman Powell said the current level of bond-buying is appropriate. Live.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 as the Fed releases mixed forecasts
EUR/USD is retreating from the highs and falls toward 1.18 after the Fed projects a softer contraction in 2020 but weaker growth in 2021. Two FOMC members voted against the decision.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.30 after Fed decision
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.30 after the Fed released a cautious message. Earlier, the pound rose as the British government attempts to find a compromise on the controversial bill that breaks the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.