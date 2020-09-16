Breaking: Fed sees economy shrinking at a softer pace in 2020 than previously forecasted

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday announced that it left the benchmark interest rate, the target range for federal funds, unchanged at 0%-0.25% as widely expected.
In its updated Economic Projections, the FOMC said it expects the gross domestic product (GDP) to contract at a softer pace than the previous forecast of 6.5% in 2020 and sees unemployment at 7.6% at year's end, compared to 9.3% in June projection.
Follow our live coverage of the FOMC decision and the market reaction.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower with the initial reaction and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 92.98.
Fed's Economic Projections as summarized by Reuters
"Median view of appropriate fed funds rate at end-2020 0.1% (prev 0.1%)."
"Median view of fed funds rate at end-2021 0.1% (prev 0.1%)."
"Median view of fed funds rate at end-2022 0.1% (prev 0.1%)."
"Median view of fed funds rate at end-2023 0.1%."
"Median view of fed funds rate in longer run 2.5% (prev 2.5%)."
"Median forecast of Fed policymakers is for rates to stay near zero through 2023."
"One policymaker sees lift-off in fed funds rate from zero in 2022, four see liftoff in 2023."
"2020 median jobless rate 7.6% vs 9.3% in June projection, reaches 4.0% in 2023."
"Fed sees GDP declining in 2020 less than the previous forecast but growing more slowly in 2021 and 2022 than previously forecast."
Median Fed forecasts do not see inflation rising above 2% before 2023."
"Median Fed long-run forecasts - GDP +1.9% (prev 1.8%); jobless rate 4.1% (prev 4.1%); PCE Price Index 2.0% (prev 2.0%).
Key takeaways from policy statement as summarized by Reuters
"Fed expects to maintain current fed funds rate until labor market has reached levels consistent with assessments of maximum employment, and inflation has risen to 2% and on track to exceed that for some time."
"Fed repeats it is committed to using its full range of tools to support the US economy."
"Fed seeks to achieve maximum employment, inflation at 2% rate over the longer run."
"Fed will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time so it averages 2%."
"Fed repeats the path of the economy will continue to depend significantly on the course of the coronavirus outbreak."
"Fed will maintain treasury and agency-backed securities purchases at least at the current pace to help foster accommodative financial conditions."
"Fed is prepared to adjust monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Fed’s goals."
"Assessments will take into account public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures, inflation expectations and financial and international developments."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.