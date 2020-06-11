Fed fallout: Back to risk-off mood? Explaining what went down and what's next

The Federal Reserve seems to have cast doubts about the recovery, weighing on markets. However, this may not be an overwhelming change and things are more complicated. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam dive into the details, discuss the various market reactions and speculate on the next market moves and movers.
Yohay Elam: The Federal Reserve's June decision initially sent markets up and the dollar to new lows, but the mood changed swiftly and everything reversed. There is a lot to unpack here. Let's start with interest rates
"We're not thinking about raising rates, we're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.
Valeria Bednarik: and as a side note, negative rates remain out of the picture
Joseph Trevisani: The problem for markets is three years of low rates shows how uncertain the Fed is about recovery. Equities are higher since the March low for two reasons first yes, low rates, but second and probably more important, a rapid recovery
Valeria Bednarik: The Fed is comfy where it is. But it also repeated its ready to do whatever it takes and the dot-plot showed that rates are foreseen at the current levels for at least the next two years. The dollar may have fallen initially and later recover, but they did no favor to the currency
Joseph Trevisani: If the governors think the US economy will need zero rates until 2022 then that recovery is doubtful, at least in the Fed's eyes
Valeria Bednarik: exactly
Yohay Elam: I think that equities are higher mostly on Fed support: low rates, massive QE. And yeah, the recovery is in doubt
Valeria Bednarik: equities are now suffering big from that long-term recovery perspective
Joseph Trevisani: The Fed is cautious naturally and this situation is truly unprecedented, so I am not surprised that they are uncertain, we all are. Fed liquidity is part of it but as you can see from this mornings reactions, with liquidity promised for 3 years and still, stocks fall
Valeria Bednarik: liquidity promises are only good for gold, moreover in the current uncertain scenario
Yohay Elam: Good for gold but not enough for stocks. Could the Fed have pledged even more QE? Would that make a difference for equities Or was the Fed generous enough with its pledge?
Valeria Bednarik: Somehow, I do believe that leaving the doors opened would have been enough if it weren't by the negative condiments in the statement
Joseph Trevisani: At the moment, I don't think QE is the problem or the answer. Market sentiment does not necessarily reflect current economic conditions but it definitely reflects future conditions, it is a discounting mechanism for conditions six to 12 months out. If the Fed is as uncertain as their rate projections tell that impacts market optimism about the recovery
Valeria Bednarik: Indeed. The Fed smashed hopes of a soon-to-come recovery and that's what we are seeing in stocks today
Joseph Trevisani: Yes. Stocks are prone to optimism so US statistics may restore the confidence but they have to signal recovery and that is by no mean guaranteed
Yohay Elam: On employment, I found the Fed's projection of a single-digit jobless rate by year-end encouraging. On the other hand, he did not seem to fully buy the optimism in May's Non-Farm Payrolls.
Joseph Trevisani: No, he did not, but surprises always need confirmation
Valeria Bednarik: Let's say that he is a wise man. A swallow never makes a summer
Joseph Trevisani: I am afraid not
Yohay Elam: Will markets wait patiently for June's NFP, or will weekly claims have a significant impact?
Joseph Trevisani: I think we can be fairly certain of one item. If the economy does not continue to reopen, job numbers will not improve
Valeria Bednarik: We all know that April and May numbers would be terrible, that's priced in. We hope June ones are better and the first sign of an economic comeback. My take is that the June NFP will have a more significant impact
Joseph Trevisani: Agreed, but we don't get those figures for three weeks, These days that is a very long time
Yohay Elam: Yep, three weeks can be eternity. In March, three days were a lifetime
Joseph Trevisani: Initial claims are moving in the right direction, but except for continuing claims three weeks ago there have been no positive surprises
Yohay Elam: Regarding the reopening, consumer behavior makes a difference, especially in the US, where consumption is central and especially so in recent years. Perhaps retail sales will serve as the next major market mover?
Joseph Trevisani: Yes, I think so. It dropped 16.4% in April and is forecast to return 7% in May. If it is much stronger, then it will restore confidence in the recovery
Valeria Bednarik: umm, that may be stretching things too much. Of course, at some point are meant to bounce, but as it happens with the employment report, it would take 3-4 months of encouraging numbers for it to have an effect on the market
Joseph Trevisani: I meant to restore confidence for equities
Yohay Elam: Recovery. The Fed's forecast is for a drop of 6.5% in GDP this year and a bounce of 5% in 2021
Valeria Bednarik: an optimistic number, that for this year
Joseph Trevisani: Yes, you are right
Yohay Elam: -6.5% may sound optimistic, but not returning to pre-pandemic output in the next 18 months sounds pessimistic. Perhaps that also contributed to the downfall?
Joseph Trevisani: The range of estimates is wide. Atlanta has -48.5% for Q2, NY Fed has -25.5% and -12% for Q3
Yohay Elam: Forecasting has become super-extra-hard in coronavirus times
Valeria Bednarik: yups, indeed the main reason for the slump is the longer-term pessimistic view
Joseph Trevisani: Yes, I think the markets expected more optimism from the Fed. The Fed's initial response in early March before any economic statistics were available gives them credit. They were correct in anticipating the debacle. Or maybe the Fed just does pessimism better than optimism. Economics is probably not called the Dismal Science for nothing. Consumer sentiment is affected by the news flow, and I don't know how you would incorporate that into a GDP equation. And we have been a bit short on positive news
Yohay Elam: Had the Fed been more optimistic, it would not justify pledging so much support, would it? Some would have feared tightening. I think the Fed had a hard balancing act
Joseph Trevisani: Yes, very
Yohay Elam: Powell is much more of a straight-talked in comparison to his three predecessors
Valeria Bednarik: no doubt about that
Joseph Trevisani: Yes. It's interesting. I saw one journalist referring to Yellen as an uber-dove yesterday. I guess he forgot that it was Yellen's Fed brought rates up from the zero bound
Yohay Elam: Yeah. Without causing chaos. At some point, it seemed the Fed would never raise rates
Joseph Trevisani: Yes. Yellen does not get the credit her Fed deserves. Compare to the trap the ECB is in.
Yohay Elam: and the BOJ. Draghi already halted QE but never raised rates
Joseph Trevisani: Yes, poster child for an ineffective monetary policy. The economic problems for both economies are largely outside of the reach of monetary policy
Yohay Elam: After the Fed, will the focus shift back to fiscal policy? Or perhaps speeches from Fed officials? Coronavirus stats, reopening decisions, Sino-American relations, economic data, so many things
Joseph Trevisani: Perhaps fiscal policy but mostly economic statistics and the potential second wave of the virus
Valeria Bednarik: you forgot Brexit...
Yohay Elam: The Bank of England is the next central bank to announce its decision
Joseph Trevisani: Yes, but Brexit relates only to the pound
Yohay Elam: They have contemplated negative rates
Valeria Bednarik: Yups, but I mean, the "usual" problems we had over the last years. Still, I don't see that happening anytime soon, as I don't see the pandemic ending anytime soon
Joseph Trevisani: The institutional temptation to negative rates always amazes me. Are there any examples that they work? That they promote economic growth. It seems the evidence is the opposite
Yohay Elam: The Fed has clearly shoved it out of the agenda.
Joseph Trevisani: There is, apparently, a bureaucratic imperative to do something, anything
Yohay Elam: Markets were thinking about YCC while speculation about negative rates is out. About Brexit, I agree it will be with us for a long time, but coronavirus outweighs Brexit for the UK. It will be hard to disentangle the economic impact of whatever Brexit outcome from the impact of the disease
Joseph Trevisani: That is true. The viral impact is widespread, far beyond the public health sphere
Valeria Bednarik: In the meantime, the dollar will maintain its weak tone? Only posting modest gains in risk-off spikes?
Joseph Trevisani: I think so. Its two possible drivers, a return to risk-off pricing or an accelerating US recovery are absent
Yohay Elam: I think we will see a bit of risk-off favoring the dollar, but more divergence between currencies. The euro is outperforming the pound and the loonie is beating the Aussie, each currency with its story
Joseph Trevisani: Until one or the other resurfaces, a trend is unlikely with a bias lower. It not quite full-on risk-on but a default. I agree with the divergence
Yohay Elam: Perhaps if we get a long list of depressing news, it will turn into a full risk-off mood
Valeria Bednarik: The economic recoveries may take long but I don't see a long list of depressing news coming up these days. Probably Brexit is the one with more chances of being a risk-off factor, but as Joseph said, it will hurt mostly the Pound
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles on low ground after the Fed, weak jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US initial jobless claims met expectations while continuing once missed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
Gold: Climbs to fresh 1-week tops, around $1740 level
Gold attracted some buying interest near the $1722-20 pivotal zone and jumped to over one-week tops during the early North American session.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks
Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.