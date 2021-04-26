USD/JPY Extends Slide, USD/CNH Closes at 9-Day Lows

The Euro outperformed, climbing to an overnight high (1.2100), settling at 1.2095 at the New York close. The shared currency shrugged off a cautious ECB with traders fixing their sights instead on upbeat Euro area and Eurozone Markit PMIs released on Friday. The US Dollar finished on a soft note ahead of this week’s Fed meeting (29 April, Thursday 4.30 am Sydney). While Chair Jerome Powell and the FOMC are expected to give a more positive view on the US economy, no shift in policy is expected until there is further progress. The USD/JPY pair eased, trading to 107.476, its lowest since March 5 before settling to close at 107.85, down 0.2% from 108.03 Friday. Sterling edged higher in lacklustre trade to 1.3880 (1.3841) despite better-than-expected UK Retail Sales data. The Australian Dollar finished marginally higher to 0.7741 (0.7713), sticking to a familiar range. Against its US counterpart, the Canadian Dollar extended its gains after the Bank of Canada announced that it would reduce the amount of government bonds it was purchasing. USD/CAD slipped to 1.2472 (1.2495 Friday). Emerging Market currencies were mostly stronger against the Greenback. The USD/CNH pair (Offshore USD Dollar-Chinese Yuan) ended at 6.4900 (6.4955 Friday), a nine-day low.

The Dollar Index, a popular gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies fell by 0.55% to 90.82 (91.27 Friday).

US Stocks were higher with the S&P 500 setting another new high at 4,196 before settling at 4,175.

The DOW closed 0.56% up to 34,005 (33,830 Friday open). Global bond yields were steady with the US Ten-Year Treasury rate settling at 1.56 % (1.54% Friday). Germany’s 10-Year Bund yield was at -0.26% (-0.25%).

Data released Friday saw UK Retail Sales (March-April) beat forecasts at 5.4% against 1.5%. Eurozone Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI’s rose to 63.3, beating forecasts of 62.0 while Services PMI’s rose to 50.3 from the previous month’s upwardly revised 49.6. Euro area PMI’s also mostly beat expectations with Germany’s Flash Manufacturing PMI climbing to 66.4 against forecasts at 65.8. US New Home Sales climbed to 1021K units, bettering expectations of 885K units.

EUR/USD – The Euro reversed its grind lower, rebounding after a cautious ECB meeting outcome buoyed by upbeat Euro area (Germany, France, and Eurozone) Markit PMI readings. The shared currency outperformed its peers climbing to an overnight high at 1.2100 from Friday’s open of 1.2015, and an overnight low at 1.2012. This was the Euro’s highest close since early March (March 3). The Euro’s advance left the Greenback reeling against its peers.

The US 10-Year Treasury yield was at 1.71% then.

On the Lookout – After a tentative start on Friday where the US Dollar steadied against its peers, risk appetite returned to the markets. Equity prices rallied with the US S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high before settling to close 0.9% higher, at 4,175. (4,135.) Upbeat global Markit PMI’s boosted market sentiment and the US currency quickly reversed lower. This week’s big event is the US Fed meeting (29 April, Thursday 4.30 am Sydney). While the US economic recovery is accelerating, the benchmark 10-year bond yield has dropped to its current 1.56% level from 1.71% at the end of March. Treasury yields from other global peers have pretty much remained steady. Germany’s 10-Year Bund rate closed at -0.26% on Friday against -0.29% at the end of March. Japan’s 10-Year JGB yield settled at 0.06% Friday against 0.08% (31 March). The yield differentials between the US and its global peers have narrowed which has weighed on the US currency. If this continues, expect USD weakness to continue. Watch this space (yield differentials) as we head into a new week. The week ahead also sees the Bank of Japan’s Monetary Policy meeting with its Outlook report and Press Conference (Tuesday). US Consumer Confidence is also released on Tuesday. Australia’s Headline and Trimmed Mean CPI as well as Goods Trade Balance reports follow on Wednesday. Following the FOMC Meeting and Press Conference on Thursday is the US Advance GDP report (Q2).

Trading Perspective: The Dollar starts off on shaky ground in early Asia with the Euro settling near its overnight and 7-week highs (1.20925). Expect a slow start to the week with Australia and New Zealand celebrate ANZAC Day. Today’s data releases are light. Europe kicks off today with Germany’s IFO Business Climate Sentiment, where a slight improvement is forecast at 97.8 from the previous 96.6. The US follows with its Headline (f/c 2.5% from -1.2%) and Core Durable Goods Orders numbers (f/c 1.6% from -0.9%).

On Friday, Emerging Market Currencies also extended their gains versus the Greenback. The USD/CNH (US Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed at 6.4900, after trading to an overnight and March 18 low at 6.4837. After its recent bout of appreciation, expect Chinese authorities to be vigilant on this currency pair, preferring the Yuan to stabilize current levels.

EUR/USD – The Euro climbed steadily from its Friday opening at 1.2015, peaking at an overnight high of 1.2100, immediate resistance level. Which is also near the early March highs. EUR/USD closed on a firm note at 1.2092 with immediate resistance now lying at the 1.2110 level. Expect further resistance at the 1.2115 level (March highs) and 1.2120. Immediate support can be found at 1.2060 and 1.2020. Keep an eye on the differentials between US and German bond yields. They have continued to narrow which has boosted the Euro’s appeal. Any change in this could see some of the shared currency’s recent bullishness to fade. For today, looking for a likely trading range of 1.2040-1.2120. The air is a little too thin up here and my preference would be to sell the rallies today.

Watch those treasury yield differentials. An trader’s key armour in the old days but this indicator still works today. Have a good start to the week and happy trading all.