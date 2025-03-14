EUR/USD advanced for the second consecutive week and targets 1.1000.

The US Dollar navigated the lower end of the range near recent lows.

The Fed is expected to leave its interest rates unchanged next week.

EUR/USD enjoyed a broadly upbeat run this week, extending its strong recovery and briefly surpassing the 1.0900 handle to reach multi-month highs. Although the rally lost some momentum as the week wore on, the pair still ended with a solid performance on the weekly chart.

The German factor: “Whatever it takes 2.0”

Much of the Euro’s strength stemmed from encouraging developments in German politics.

In fact, Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz announced he had won over the Greens for a major borrowing initiative—clearing the way for the outgoing parliament to pass it next week. Merz’s conservative bloc and the Social Democrats had already proposed a €500 billion infrastructure fund alongside major borrowing reforms to bolster defense and jump-start growth in Europe’s largest economy. With the Greens now on board, they have the two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution.

Merz defended the urgency of this package by pointing to shifting United States (US) policies under President Donald Trump, warning that a hostile Russia and an unreliable United States could leave Europe vulnerable. As part of the compromise, €100 billion of the proposed infrastructure fund will go toward climate action and economic transformation.

Trade turmoil and a volatile US Dollar

Lingering trade tensions also played a role in this week’s currency moves. President Trump’s unpredictable tariff policies continue to rattle markets, adding layers of uncertainty around the global economic outlook and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy path.

After Canada and Mexico were given a temporary reprieve until April 2, the US administration threatened a 200% tariff on champagne and other European alcoholic beverages. This came in response to the EU’s plan to impose tariffs on $28 billion worth of US goods—including a 50% levy on whiskey—to counter American duties on steel and aluminum. Tariffs can fuel inflation and potentially nudge the Fed toward more aggressive tightening, but they can also dampen economic expansion—two competing forces that keep the Greenback’s trajectory murky.

Russia-Ukraine developments: A tailwind for the Euro

Meanwhile, the Euro has found support from hopeful signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. Tensions cooled slightly after a high-stakes meeting between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy. When geopolitical risks recede, markets often gravitate toward riskier assets—benefiting currencies like the Euro.

Central bank divergence

On the monetary policy front, the Fed has kept its target range at 4.25%–4.50%, with Chair Jerome Powell highlighting solid US fundamentals, subdued inflation, and a tight labor market. However, trade-related price pressures could complicate the central bank’s plans. Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) lowered key rates by 25 basis points and hinted it might ease further if uncertainty persists. Policymakers also trimmed Eurozone growth forecasts while slightly raising short-term inflation projections, although they still see inflation moderating by 2026.

Technical views

The first hurdle for EUR/USD sits at 1.0946 (March 11 high for 2025). A break above that exposes 1.0969 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement), followed by the psychological 1.1000 mark.

On the downside, the 200-day SMA at 1.0725 serves as initial support, followed by the 100-day SMA at 1.0518 and the 55-day SMA at 1.0458. Deeper floors emerge at 1.0359 (February 28 low), 1.0282 (February 10 low), 1.0209 (February 3 low), and 1.0176 (January 13 bottom for 2025).

The RSI hovers around the 70 yardstick, indicating a slight pullback from overbought territory, while the ADX near 30 suggests the uptrend remains firm.

EUR/USD daily chart

Short-term outlook

All told, EUR/USD appears well-positioned for further gains, underpinned by Germany’s policy breakthroughs and ongoing US Dollar volatility. However, the pair remains at the mercy of trade tensions, geopolitical headlines, and central bank developments—a trio of factors sure to keep traders on their toes.