EUR/USD Price Forecast: Stuck in a range

EUR/USD retreated further on Thursday, breaking below 1.1700 as the Euro (EUR) came under renewed selling pressure. The pair touched weekly lows around 1.1685–1.1680, extending Wednesday’s slight pullback at the same time.

The move mirrored a rebound in the US Dollar (USD), with the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapping a four-day losing streak even as markets continued to weigh the fallout from the US federal government shutdown.

In the money markets, short-end Treasury yields moved higher, while the belly and long end eased back slightly. In Germany, 10-year bund yields broke below 2.70% to hit two-week lows.

Fed walking a fine line

The Federal Reserve (Fed) cut rates by 25 basis points on September 17, nodding to softer labour market conditions but still warning that inflation remains “somewhat elevated.”

The new dot plot leaned dovish: another 50 basis points of easing is pencilled in before year-end, with smaller cuts stretching into 2026–27. Growth forecasts were nudged up to 1.6%, unemployment stayed at 4.5%, and inflation projections were left unchanged.

Not all Fed members were on the same page. Incoming governor Stephen Miran pushed for a 50 basis points cut, but didn’t win support.

At his press conference, Chair Jerome Powell highlighted weaker job creation, softer household spending, and inflation running at 2.7% (headline PCE) and 2.9% (core). He pointed out that tariffs are keeping prices sticky, though services inflation is easing. Powell suggested the balance of risks is now “more balanced,” hinting the Fed is closer to neutral than starting a full easing cycle.

Speaking again on September 23, Powell stressed the balancing act: inflation could flare up again even as a weaker labour market pressures growth.

ECB not in a hurry

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept policy unchanged in September, sticking with its meeting-by-meeting approach. Officials judged inflation is broadly on track to converge to the 2% medium-term target. Core inflation is expected to average 2.4% in 2025, before easing to 1.9% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027.

President Christine Lagarde described the current stance as being in a “good place,” with risks balanced on both sides. She reiterated that future moves depend squarely on incoming data.

Trade tensions still bubbling

Trade is another piece of the puzzle. Washington and Beijing agreed to a 90-day truce that cooled tensions, but tariffs remain in place as the US still applies 30% duties on Chinese imports, while Beijing keeps 10% on US goods.

Meanwhile, the US and EU struck a limited deal: Brussels lowered tariffs on US industrial goods and opened more access for American farm and seafood exports. In return, Washington imposed a 15% tariff on most EU imports. The unresolved issue is autos, where the threat of new tariffs lingers.

Positioning turning cautious

Traders have been cutting back on Euro exposure. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data for the week ending September 23 showed net longs falling to 114.3K contracts, the lowest since July. At the same time, institutional net shorts narrowed to 165.8K contracts, while open interest climbed to a two-week high of 859.2K contracts.

Technical picture

Looking at the broader picture, EUR/USD appears mired in a consolidative phase, with bulls lacking strength or conviction to extend the uptrend beyond the 1.1900 barrier. While above the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1182, the pair’s short-term outlook should remain bullish.

That said, the next up-barrier sits at the 2025 ceiling of 1.1918 (September 17), while a surpass of this region should pave the way for a potential visit to the psychological 1.2000 round level.

Southwards, the loss of the weekly floor at 1.1645 (September 25) could put the transitory 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1610 back on the radar, ahead of the weekly trough at 1.1574 (August 27) and the August valley at 1.1391 (August 1).

Momentum indicators lean bearish: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips back below the 50 yardstick, indicative that the bull run continues to lose momentum. In addition, the Average Directional Index (ADX) below 13, suggests that the trend remains quite weak for now.

EUR/USD daily chart

What could shift sentiment?

EUR/USD may have scope to edge higher, but a breakout likely needs a clear catalyst: maybe a dovish Fed surprise, weaker demand for US assets, more confidence that the ECB is happy to stay on hold, or a breakthrough on trade.