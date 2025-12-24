EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks to consolidate weekly gains

EUR/USD closed the second consecutive day in positive territory on Tuesday and touched its highest level since late September above 1.1800 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase in the early European session as trading volumes thin out on Christmas Eve.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.58% -0.93% -1.20% -0.83% -1.55% -1.78% -0.87% EUR 0.58% -0.34% -0.64% -0.25% -0.96% -1.20% -0.29% GBP 0.93% 0.34% -0.21% 0.09% -0.63% -0.87% 0.05% JPY 1.20% 0.64% 0.21% 0.42% -0.30% -0.54% 0.24% CAD 0.83% 0.25% -0.09% -0.42% -0.65% -0.95% -0.04% AUD 1.55% 0.96% 0.63% 0.30% 0.65% 0.06% 0.69% NZD 1.78% 1.20% 0.87% 0.54% 0.95% -0.06% 0.93% CHF 0.87% 0.29% -0.05% -0.24% 0.04% -0.69% -0.93% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed on Tuesday that the US' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 4.3% in the third quarter. This print followed the 3.8% expansion recorded in the second quarter and came in much better than the market expectation of 3.3%.

Although the US Dollar (USD) managed to stage a rebound with the immediate reaction to the upbeat GDP data, it failed to gather momentum. US President Donald Trump's remarks about the Federal Reserve (Fed) seemingly made it difficult for the currency to attract buyers.

Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday that anybody who disagrees with him will never be the chairman for the Fed and added that he wants the new chairman to lower interest rates if the market is doing well.

The US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data on Wednesday, which is unlikely to ramp up EUR/USD's volatility. Financial markets in the US will open at the usual time but they will close early.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises above the 50-period, with the 50-, 100- and 200-period SMAs also trending higher, reinforcing a bullish alignment. Price holds above all key SMAs, preserving upward pressure, while the Relative Strength Index (14) advances to 63.6, pointing to firming bullish momentum without reaching overbought territory.

The rising trend line from 1.1500 underpins the bias, offering support near 1.1730, below the 1.1740-1.1750 area, where the 20-period SMA and the 50-period SMA align. Immediate resistance aligns at 1.1840 (upper limit of the ascending channel) ahead of 1.1880 (static level).

