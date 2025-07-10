EUR/USD lost further ground and receded to two-week lows near 1.1660.

The US Dollar reversed recent losses and traded with decent gains.

Investors remained wary of the trade policies from the White House.

The Euro (EUR) edged lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, dragging EUR/USD to fresh two-week troughs in the 1.1660 region as investors remained watchful of the trade front and the potential escalation of the tariff narrative.

Geopolitical relief proves fleeting as trade jitters resurface

An early boost to market sentiment from a US-brokered ceasefire in the Middle East faded quickly as fresh trade worries gripped investors.

While the White House delayed the next tariff review until August 1, Monday’s announcement of sweeping new levies—25% on Japanese and South Korean goods and 50% on copper imports—rekindled fears of escalating trade hostilities. Against that backdrop, the Greenback found support in response to renewed demand for safe havens.

Meanwhile, there was still little sign of movement towards a possible US-EU trade deal. Both parties have shown desire in a deal, but conversations haven't led to anything yet, which makes the markets nervous.

Policy differences on hold

In June, the Federal Reserve (Fed) kept its target rate at 4.25%–4.50% while boosting its predictions for inflation and jobs. Minutes from the meeting, which came out last Wednesday, showed that the Committee was split. Some members wanted a quick rate decrease, but most wanted to wait since they weren't sure how additional tariffs would affect inflation.

Still, most people agreed that some easing would probably be necessary later this year, particularly if inflation turns out to be temporary, as many policymakers think it will be.

The European Central Bank (ECB), on the other hand, cut its Deposit Facility Rate to 2.00% in early June. Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, said that any action would rely on convincing indicators of poor external demand, which suggests that there isn't much interest in cutting rates in the near future.

Speculators still favour the Euro

CFTC data show net speculative long positions in the European currency easing slightly to around 107.5 contracts. At the same time, commercial players, mainly hedge funds, trimmed net shorts to around 160.6K contracts. Furthermore, open interest climbed to a three-week high of nearly 779K contracts, indicating sustained interest in the currency.

Data watch

Germany’s Wholesale Price index and EMU current account figures will wrap up the domestic calendar on Friday.

Technical setup

Resistance sits at the 2025 high of 1.1830 (July 1), followed by the June top at 1.1852 (June 2018).

On the downside, provisional support is seen at the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1447, ahead of the weekly trough at 1.1210 (May 29) and the May valley at 1.1064 (May 12), all preceding the key 1.1000 milestone.

Momentum indicators continue to suggest a robust Euro. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to 59, which means the market is bullish. The Average Directional Index (ADX) is close to 31, indicative that the strength of the trend is moderating.

EUR/USD daily chart

Outlook: The uptrend is still going strong

Risk sentiment is slowly becoming better, and the Fed is expected to lower rates later this year. This might cause the EUR/USD to start going higher again. But ongoing trade tensions and the uncertainty of President Trump's tariff policies still pose significant threats that might halt additional increases in the near future.