EUR/USD Current price: 1.1386
- EU inflation eased by more than anticipated in May, according to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices.
- The focus shifts to United States employment-related data ahead of Friday’s NFP release.
- EUR/USD under near-term selling pressure, downside potential limited.
The EUR/USD pair eases from its weekly peak on Tuesday, trading a handful of pips below the 1.1400 threshold, as the US Dollar (USD) found some footing after edging sharply lower at the beginning of the week. The market sentiment improved just modestly after Monday’s tensions, despite the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) expressing concerns about global economic growth.
“The global outlook is becoming increasingly challenging. Substantial increases in trade barriers, tighter financial conditions, weakened business and consumer confidence, and elevated policy uncertainty all pose significant risks to growth,” the OECD expressed in its 2025 Economic Outlook.
The Euro (EUR) fell amid the negative sentiment, and regardless encouraging inflation data. The EU Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 1.9% year-on-year (YoY) in May, below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target. The core annual figure printed at 2.3%, easing from the 2.7% posted in April and below the 2.5% anticipated by market players.
The focus now shifts to the US calendar, as the country will release April Factory Orders and the JOLTS Job Openings report for the same month. The latter will likely gather most of the attention ahead of the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report next Friday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1380, and the daily chart shows the slide could continue, although the risk of a steeper slide is well-limited. The pair trades above all its moving averages, with a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing support in the 1.1270 price zone. At the same time, the 100 SMA keeps advancing beyond a directionless 200 SMA, both far below the shorter one. Finally, technical indicators turned modestly lower but remain well into positive territory, reflecting the ongoing slide but far from suggesting mounting selling interest.
The near-term picture is pretty similar, with EUR/USD aiming to extend its decline, yet with limited downward scope. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is currently battling a bullish 20 SMA, which advances beyond directionless 100 and 200 SMAs. The Momentum indicator turned flat just above its 100 level after correcting overbought conditions, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator heads south, yet remains above its midline.
Support levels: 1.1330 1.1270 1.1240
Resistance levels: 1.1420 1.1460 1.1505
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.