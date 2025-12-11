TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Cautious bulls keep adding longs

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Cautious bulls keep adding longs
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1714

  • The US Dollar under pressure following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.
  • Optimism prevails despite the Fed’s divided decision, hawkish tilt.
  • EUR/USD maintains its near-term positive momentum, aims for higher highs.

The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh two-month high of 1.1719 on Thursday, with the US Dollar (USD) weaker following the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision. Following a two-day meeting, the Fed announced on Wednesday a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut, setting the Federal Funds Target Range (FFTR) at 3.50%–3.75%, as expected.

The accompanying statement showed policymakers were quite divided. Stephen Miran vowed for a larger 50 bps rate cut, while Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid preferred to keep rates on hold.

Additionally, Fed officials also published a fresh Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which maintained the view of just one rate cut in 2026 and one in 2027, more hawkish than what the market suspected, considering Chair Jerome Powell will end his mandate in May 2026. The USD seesawed between gains and losses with the news, but ended up on the negative side, as optimism beat. Wall Street rallied, adding pressure on the Greenback, as speculative interest increased bets on upcoming lower borrowing costs.

The European macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer, while the US will publish some minor data, including weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Goods and Services Trade Balance.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

From a technical perspective, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is bullish. It stands 23 pips above the day’s opening price,and the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) climbs above the 100- and 200-period SMAs, with all three rising, supporting the bullish case. Price holds above these averages, and the 20-period SMA at 1.1656 offers nearby dynamic support.

Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator holds aboveits midline and extends higher, signaling strengthening buying pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 69 is approaching overbought readings, and further upside could slow as conditions stretch. Initial support is clustered at the rising 20- and 100-period SMAs between 1.1656–1.1603, keeping the intraday bias positive while above this band.

In the daily chart, EUR/USD trades well above a bullish 20-day SMA at 1.1605 while remaining beneath the 100-day SMA at 1.1642, which still slopes mildly lower. The pair holds above these and the rising 200-day SMA at 1.1478, reinforcing a bullish bias. Finally, the Momentum indicator is advancing within positive territory, while the RSI is also bullish at around 66.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD continues its rise as Dollar retreats on Fed action and soft data

EUR/USD continues its rise as Dollar retreats on Fed action and soft data

EUR/USD advances during the North American on Thursday up 0.41% after the Fed decided to cut rates, alongside the release of weaker than expected job data in the United States. The pair trades at 1.1742 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1682.

GBP/USD steadies at fresh near-term highs

GBP/USD steadies at fresh near-term highs

GBP/USD is holding firmly in bullish territory heading into the tail end of the week, but Cable bidders ran into a technical resistance point at the 1.3400 handle on Thursday. The Federal Reserve delivered a third straight interest rate cut this week, bolstering broad-market risk appetite and pushing the US Dollar into the low side across the board.

Gold climbs above $4,250 as Fed rate cut weakens US Dollar

Gold climbs above $4,250 as Fed rate cut weakens US Dollar

Gold price rises to seven-week highs near $4,275 during the early Asian session on Friday. The precious metal extends its upside as the US Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut drags the US Dollar lower. 

Zcash gains 12% amid rising interest in ZEC treasury Cypherpunk Technologies

Zcash gains 12% amid rising interest in ZEC treasury Cypherpunk Technologies

Zcash is leading the crypto market recovery in the early Asian session on Friday, following a 12% jump over the past 24 hours. The move has extended its weekly gain to nearly 25%.

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

The Federal Reserve (Fed) went ahead with a 25 basis points rate cut, taking the target range to 3.50–3.75%. But the tone around the decision mattered just as much as the move.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers