EUR/USD Current price: 1.1627
- Hopes about easing Middle East tensions boosted demand for the Euro.
- Federal Reserve Chair Powell repeated his wait-and-see approach amid inflation concerns.
- EUR/USD holds near a fresh 2025 high, with buyers aiming for higher highs ahead.
As the American session comes to an end, EUR/USD holds on to substantial gains near a fresh multi-year high of 1.1642. The pair rallied on Tuesday amid headlines indicating a ceasefire in the Middle East. The Iran-Israel conflict has come to a pause after the United States (US) hit Iranian nuclear facilities, and the latter responded by launching missiles at a US military base in Qatar.
Investors were anticipating a continued escalation of the conflict, but US President Donald Trump surprised financial markets by announcing through Truth Social a ceasefire. Risk appetite flooded financial boards to the detriment of the US Dollar (USD), which fell equally vs high-yielding and safe-haven rivals.
Tepid US macroeconomic data put additional pressure on the USD, as CB reported that Consumer Confidence retreated towards 93 in June after the 98.4 posted in May, while missing the market’s expectations of 99.8
Finally, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell testified on monetary policy before Congress. Powell repeated most of what he said following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, in which policymakers decided to leave interest rates on hold. Powell will repeat his testimony before a different commission on Wednesday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is poised to extend its advance. The daily chart shows the pair keeps pressing highs, while developing above all its moving averages. In fact, a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) leads the way north by providing support, currently at around 1.1460. Technical indicators, in the meantime, tick north within positive levels with uneven momentum yet still reflecting buyers’ strength.
The 4-hour chart shows EUR/USD has room to extend its advance. Technical indicators keep heading higher near overbought readings, far from signalling upward exhaustion. At the same time, the 20 SMA accelerated north and currently stands at around 1.1520, while the 100 and 200 SMAs also tick higher, far below the shorter one.
Support levels: 1.1600 1.1560 1.1510
Resistance levels: 1.1660 1.1700 1.1745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
