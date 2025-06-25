EUR/USD Current price: 1.1592
- Markets stabilised after becoming more confident about the Middle East ceasefire.
- Federal Reserve Chair Powell will testify before Congress for a second consecutive day.
- The EUR/USD eases from its recent peaks, but bulls remain in control.
The EUR/USD pair trades just below the 1.1600 mark, giving up some of its recent gains as financial markets seem more stable on Wednesday, while maintaining the upbeat mood. The Middle East ceasefire remains in place, supporting the market’s optimism.
Other than that, speculative interest keeps its eyes on central banks’ officials and their assessments of the current and future economic situation. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell testified on Tuesday about monetary policy before Congress, repeating his appearance today before a different commission.
As usual, Powell maintained his stance. The head of the Fed repeated the well-known message that policymakers are concerned about the potential impact of tariffs on inflation, hence, they will maintain their cautious approach to interest rate cuts. Regarding the Middle East crisis, Powell said that it was too early to consider it.
Data-wise, the macroeconomic calendar is scarce. The Eurozone did not publish relevant figures, while the American session will bring the United States (US) May New Home Sales.
As a note of colour, US President Donald Trump shifted his focus to the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump said that after long talks with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, he will now speak with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy-
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it consolidates near its recent 2025 peak at 1.1642, barely losing ground. Technical indicators ease within positive levels, far from suggesting a steeper decline ahead. At the same time, the pair remains well above bullish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) far above the longer ones while providing dynamic support at around 1.1470. Overall, it seems buyers paused while sellers remain sidelined.
The near-term picture is quite similar. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators stabilised well above their midlines after correcting overbought conditions. At the same time, EUR/USD is well above a still bullish 20 SMA, the latter around 1.1560. Finally, the longer moving averages maintain their upward slopes below the shorter one, reflecting buyers retain control despite the ongoing pause.
Support levels: 1.1560 1.1510 1.1470
Resistance levels: 1.1645 1.1690 1.1730
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD appears consolidative around 1.1600
EUR/USD retreats slightly and seems to have embarked on a range-bound theme around the 1.1600 neighbourhood. The cautious market sentiment strengthens the US Dollar as investors remain watchful around the recent ceasefire in the Middle East while paying attention to the second testimony by Chair Powell.
GBP/USD trims losses and extends advance beyond 1.3600
GBP/USD manages to regain traction and cut earlier losses, trading around 1.3620 in the American session. Cable approaches its 2025 after a near-term US Dollar correction. Encouraging Middle East headlines and Powell's words back the upbeat mood.
Gold remains offered, sellers retarget $3,300
Gold prices keep their bearish tone for yet another day on Wednesday, down for the sixth consecutive day and en route to a potential challenge of the key $3,300 mark per troy ounce in response to the Dollar’s bounce and the recent cautious tone from Powell.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin aims for $110,000 as Ethereum, XRP derivatives show signs of life again
Cryptocurrencies show signs of extending gains on Wednesday, following a sharp recovery from the weekend sell-off, which saw Bitcoin slip below the $100,000 mark. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran continues to bolster sentiment in the market, as reflected by BTC's steady rise.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.