EUR/USD Forecast: US Nonfarm Payrolls will test bulls' commitment

EUR/USD struggled to gather directional momentum on Monday and closed the day with marginal gains. The pair stays quiet early Tuesday and continues to move sideways at around 1.1750.

Euro Price This Month The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this month. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.28% -0.89% -0.81% -1.47% -1.24% -0.76% -0.85% EUR 1.28% 0.40% 0.49% -0.19% 0.05% 0.53% 0.44% GBP 0.89% -0.40% 0.35% -0.58% -0.35% 0.13% 0.04% JPY 0.81% -0.49% -0.35% -0.68% -0.47% 0.02% -0.07% CAD 1.47% 0.19% 0.58% 0.68% 0.18% 0.72% 0.63% AUD 1.24% -0.05% 0.35% 0.47% -0.18% 0.48% 0.39% NZD 0.76% -0.53% -0.13% -0.02% -0.72% -0.48% -0.09% CHF 0.85% -0.44% -0.04% 0.07% -0.63% -0.39% 0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Although the US Dollar (USD) had a hard time gathering strength at the beginning of the week, the negative shift seen in risk mood helped it stay resilient against its peers. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory, suggesting that markets remain risk-averse.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for October and November. Markets expect the NFP to rise by 40,000 in November and see the Unemployment Rate staying unchanged at 4.4%.

In case the November NFP print offers a significant upside surprise, with a reading at or above 100,000, investors could see that as a factor that could delay Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts next year. In this scenario, the USD is likely to stage a decisive rebound with the immediate reaction and cause EUR/USD to turn south. Conversely, a disappointing reading could feed into a January Fed rate cut expectations and open the door for another leg higher in EUR/USD.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 25% probability of a 25 basis points reduction in the policy rate in January.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) climbs above the 50- and 200-period SMAs, with all three rising. Price holds above these measures, keeping the near-term bias upward. The 20 SMA at 1.1737 offers nearby dynamic support. The mid-point of the ascending regression channel also reinforces this support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 62.5, bullish but not overbought, with momentum easing slightly from earlier highs.

On the upside, the upper limit of the ascending channel aligns as the first resistance level at 1.1790, followed by 1.1840 (static level). Looking south, the lower limit of the ascending channel and the 50-period SMA form a key support area at 1.1690-1.1680.

The rising trend line from 1.1500 underpins the bullish bias, offering the next support level at 1.1670. Sustained bids above 1.1740 would keep the topside in play toward 1.1840. A drop beneath 1.1690-1.1670 region could open the door for an extended decline toward 1.1620 (static level).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)