- Fears about a US recession put the greenback under pressure but didn’t affect the trend.
- European growth-related data also disappointed, preventing the shared currency from rallying.
- EUR/USD corrective advance rejected by sellers around the critical 1.1000 threshold.
The EUR/USD pair is closing the week with gains around the 1.0960 level, after bottoming at a fresh multi-year low of 1.0878. The greenback was able to appreciate just Monday when disappointing German data and political turmoil fueled the dollar’s momentum. Throughout these last few days, macroeconomic data disappointed from both shores of the Atlantic, as the latest ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing indexes fell, reviving concerns about the US economic health. The greenback eased, but the EUR/USD pair faltered around the 1.1000 figure, as there are no real reasons for the shared currency to strengthen.
Central Banks and Trade Talks
Trade tensions and political turmoil fueled demand for safe-haven assets in detriment of higher-yielding ones. The US announced it’s planning tariffs on multiple European products, particularly focused on aircraft and agricultural items, as retaliation after the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the US in the Airbus case. China spent the week on holidays due to the celebration of the Golden Week, with little news from that front. US-China trade talks will resume next week, but there are little hopes they will reach an agreement and put an end to the trade war.
The upcoming week will revolve around central banks. Both, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will release the Minutes of their latest meetings. Fed’s Chief Powell, in the meantime, is scheduled to participate in different events and give speeches ahead of the Minutes. The market needs to know if the latest dismal economic growth figures will bend his hand or not.
Among other figures, Germany and the US will release the final versions of their respective September inflation figures, while next Friday, the US will release the preliminary October Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 92.0 against the final August reading of 93.2.
EUR/USD technical outlook
Despite closing with gains, the EUR/USD pair is still bearish in the long run, posting a lower low and a lower high weekly basis and less than 100 pips away from the multi-year low achieved this Monday. When considering the latest daily decline, the pair met sellers for a second consecutive day this Friday around the 61.8% retracement, and now struggles around the 50% retracement of the same slump.
Technical readings in the weekly chart keep favoring declines, as the pair has fallen further below all of its moving averages, which retain their bearish slopes, and as technical indicators turned flat at multi-month lows. Daily basis, a firmly bearish 20 SMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci resistance at around 1.1000, reinforcing the relevance of the level. The Momentum indicator recovered within negative levels, but the RSI indicator remains directionless around 44, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the downside.
The latest advance seems corrective and could lose further momentum once below 1.0945, the immediate Fibonacci support, eyeing then a retest of the multi-year low at the mentioned 1.0878. Beyond 1.1000, the corrective advance could extend toward the 1.1070/90 price zone, with further gains unlikely, unless the Fed shocks the market by hinting additional rate cuts.
EUR/USD sentiment poll
The FXStreet Forecast Poll says that the market is preferring the greenback over the common currency, as the pair is seen extending its decline in the next three months. Bears dominate the three-time frames under study, with the average prices below the 1.1000 figure, although within familiar ranges, as uncertainty weighs on sentiment. In all cases, the average target is below the current price.
The trend is strong and set to continue according to the Overview chart, with the moving averages heading firmly south at fresh multi-month lows. There’s a limited dispersion toward the upside in the one-month and three-month, but according to the chart, chances of a run beyond 1.1200 are out of the picture for now.
Related Forecasts:
- GBP/USD Forecast: EU-UK clash on the Boris Brexit plan may send sterling down
- USD/JPY Forecast: Ready to continue marching south – together with the global economy
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after mixed US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed.
GBP/USD dips below 1.23 amid a mixed US jobs report, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23, as the greenback gains ground after mixed jobs report. Brexit uncertainty prevails as Ireland rejects the UK's Brexit proposals.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops and retreats on mixed US jobs data
The US economy added 136K jobs in September and the unemployment rate falls to 3.5%. Weaker wage growth data does little to inspire bears, through capped any further upside.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.