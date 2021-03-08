EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1870
- German Industrial Production contracted by 2.5% in January.
- US Treasury yields resume their advance and flirt with one-year highs.
- EUR/USD is bearish in the near-term despite oversold conditions.
The EUR/USD pair reached fresh 2021 lows in the 1.1850 price zone during London trading hours, as the American dollar keeps strengthening on the back of rising government bond yields. Over the weekend, the US Senate passed President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill with some changes, and it has now moved back to the House, where a vote is expected on Tuesday. The news adds support to the greenback and maintains equities afloat.
Nevertheless, the greenback’s strength comes from US Treasury yields, which resume their advances this Monday, and flirt with one-year highs ahead of Wall Street’s opening. Germany published January Industrial Production, which fell 2-5% MoM, missing the market’s expectations. The annual reading met expectations by printing at 3.6%. The EU Sentix Investor Confidence improved to 5 in March from -0.2 previously, well above expected. The US calendar will only offer January Wholesales Inventories, foreseen at 1.3%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair pressures daily lows and seems poised to extend its slump. The pair has broken below the 61.8% retracement of its November/January rally at 1.1885, the immediate resistance level. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators resumed their declines, despite being in oversold readings, while the 20 SMA heads sharply lower, now nearing the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally at 1.1970. The next support comes at 1.1840, with a break below it favoring an extension towards 1.1790, the next relevant support level.
Support levels: 1.1840 1.1790 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1885 1.1920 1.1960
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD flirts with multi-month lows, below $1690 level
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and exerted some pressure. A softer risk tone might help limit any further losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.