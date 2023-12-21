- The US Dollar slides across the board despite higher Treasury yields.
- The EUR/USD maintains a bullish bias, but technical indicators offer mixed signals.
- The pair must break above 1.1000 to clear the way for further gains.
The EUR/USD rose on Thursday to the 1.1000 area, boosted by renewed Dollar weakness, despite higher Treasury yields. Economic data from the US came in mixed, ahead of crucial consumer inflation data due on Friday.
Data from the US showed a decline in the Philadelphia Fed Index, a downward revision to Q3 GDP from 5.2% to 4.9%, and Jobless Claims showing little changes from the previous week. On Friday, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Core PCE), is due, with an expected 0.2% increase for November.
The inflation figure from the US will be closely scrutinized and could impact the US Dollar, which remains under pressure despite the rebound in US yields. The 10-year yield rose from a fresh multi-month low at 3.83% to 3.90%. The EUR/USD continues to receive support from a weaker US Dollar, but the upside seems limited amid thinned market conditions.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD was about to post its highest daily close since early August on Thursday but remained below the psychological area of 1.1000. From a technical perspective, a break above 1.1000 would open the door to further gains. However, considering the current market conditions, the timing of the breakout may not be ideal for Euro bulls. Technical indicators on the daily chart are biased towards the upside, pointing to a bullish breakout. The outlook for the Euro would weaken with a daily close below 1.0870.
On the 4-hour chart, technical indicators are not as bullish as the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flat and about to turn south, momentum is also weak, and the MACD does not provide precise signals. However, the price remains above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). As long as it stays above 1.0950, the odds favor a break of 1.1000. A slide below that area would weaken the Euro in the short term, exposing the next support at 1.0910.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1000 in the second half of the day on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 2.6% in November. On a positive note, Durable Goods Orders rose more than 5% in November.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
Following a choppy opening to the European session on mixed data releases from the UK, GBP/USD stabilized in positive territory above 1.2700. Following softer-than-expected PCE inflation figures, the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold advances above $2,060 as US yields push lower
Gold price extended its daily uptrend and rose to a fresh multi-week high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9% after soft US PCE inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Bitcoin price thrives above $44,000 as market expects SEC greenlight on Spot BTC ETF by January 10
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Week ahead – Markets wind down for holidays, mind the liquidity gap
Quiet week ahead as FX markets enter holiday season. Spotlight will fall mostly on some Japanese releases. Most importantly, liquidity will be in short supply.