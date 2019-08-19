- Dovish ECB expectations continue to weigh on the shared currency.
- A modest USD pullback helped limit further downside, at least for now.
- Traders now eye final Euro-zone CPI figures for some short-term impetus.
ECB easing speculations dragged the German bond yields to a new record low on Friday and continued affecting negatively on the shared currency. The EUR/USD pair extended its rejection slide from 100-day SMA - levels beyond the 1.1200 handle - and dropped to over two-week low level of 1.1066 in reaction to the ECB Governing council member Oilli Rehn's dovish comments, hinting a significant and impactful policy package in September. The pair was further pressurized by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, which rallied back closer to over two-year tops set earlier this August.
Seemed to have stabilized near 1.1100 handle
The greenback, however, failed to preserve early gains, rather started losing positive momentum following the disappointing release of preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, falling to 92.1 in August amid the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy. This coupled with talk of German fiscal boost extended some additional support to the major and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being. According to Der Spiegel magazine, the German government is considering ditching its balanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter a possible recession.
Nevertheless, the pair ended on a downbeat note for the fourth week in the previous five and recorded its lowest weekly close since May 2017. The pair now seems to have stabilized a bit and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the 1.1100 round figure mark through the Asian session on Monday. Market participants now look forward to the release of final Euro-zone consumer inflation figures for July in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of this week's key event risk - the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, repeated rejection near 100-day SMA and a subsequent slide below the 1.1100 handle suggests that the near-term selling bias might still be far from being over. A follow-through weakness below the 1.1065 region (Fridays swing low) will reinforce the bearish outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to breakthrough yearly lows, around the 1.1025 region, and aim towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark en-route the 1.0975 zone - support marked by a descending trend-line extending from December 2018.
On the flip side, attempted recovery back above the 1.1100 handle might now confront immediate resistance near the 1.1125 region, above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to recover further, albeit seems more likely to remain capped near the recent trading range support breakpoint - around the 1.1175-80 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, ahead of Corbyn's speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. A speech by Labour's Corbyn about stopping such a scenario is awaited. Election speculation looms.
USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole
USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.
Forex Today: Calm amid Trump's optimism for a deal, ahead of Corbyn's Brexit speech
The market mood is calm and currencies are little changed after US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on reaching a deal with China.
Gold trades with modest losses, still above $1500 mark
Gold prices edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, albeit managed to hold its neck above the key $1500 psychological mark.