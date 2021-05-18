EUR/USD Forecast: Next stop, 1.2240? European reopening, Fed, fuel the rally

- EUR/USD has hit new highs near 1.22 amid the risk-on mood.
- Europe's reopening is supporting the euro while the Fed's dovishness weighs on the dollar.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart shows there is more room to rise.
Is rising US inflation a reason to buy the dollar? Only if the Federal Reserve is worried, and that is far from being the case. Officials at the world's most powerful central bank have been sticking to the message that the increase in prices is transitory – even if one of their preferred measures of inflation is lifting its head.
On Friday, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index showed that inflation expectations shot higher. Nevertheless, Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida seemed unmoved, and so did most of his colleagues. The only standout is Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who supports raising rates already next year.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is due to speak out later in the day and he will likely reiterate the Fed's stance. He will speak after the release of Building Permits and Housing Starts, which are forecast to show bustling activity in the sector.
Will the federal government join in with its own construction activity? Republicans plan to send White House counter-proposals to President Joe Biden's vast plans for spending $4 trillion on infrastructure and other projects. It is still unclear if Democrats will go it alone or compromise with the GOP. Biden set July 4 as the date to pass legislation, and there is still time for haggling.
On the other side of the Atlantic, Europe is gradually opening up. Several countries in the old continent have jabbed more than a third of their population with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and infections are falling. Italy announced it would gradually lift its nighttime curfew, a week after Spain ended its state of emergency. Tourism is picking up steam in these countries.
Updated Eurozone Gross Domestic Product figures for the first quarter are set to confirm the old continent's misery – a contraction of 0.6%. Nevertheless, investors are looking forward and will likely cheer the recovery.
All in all, there are reasons to expect more rises.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 70 – thus outside of overbought conditions. The currency pair is trading well above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages, another bullish sign.
EUR/USD has surpassed the previous May peak of 1.2180 and the next level to watch is 1.2225, which capped the pair early in the year. More significant resistance awaits at 1.2240, which was the high point in February. Further above, 1.2280 and 1.2350 are the upside targets.
Support awaits at 1.2150, which was the high point in April. It is followed by 1.2105, 1.2075 and 1.2050.
More EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Fed may fuel the next leg of rally, bulls eye 1.2240
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well placed for 1.22 on USD sell-off, focus on Eurozone GDP, Lagarde
EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops near 1.2170, looking to recapture 1.2200. Vaccine optimism extends US dollar weakness amid a light calendar. Eurozone GDP could justify European Commission’s upbeat forecast. ECB President Lagarde may add to the economic recovery hopes.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.4200 after upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground, approaching 1.4200 after an upbeat UK jobs report. The cable cheers the broad US dollar weakness despite concerns over the Indian covid strain, Brexit and chatters concerning a delay in the reopening deadline of June 21.
Gold drops below $1870 as Treasury yields rebound
Gold (XAU/USD) is off the highs and slips below $1870 amid a bounce in the Treasury yields across the curve, which helps cap the US dollar’s decline. The gold price refreshed three-month highs at $1874 in the last hour.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.