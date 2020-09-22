EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1705
- The shared currency remained under pressure amid concerns about economic growth.
- US Federal Reserve’s Powell said the US economy remains resilient throughout the crisis.
- EUR/USD is trading at fresh two-month lows and still biased lower.
The EUR/USD pair plunged below the 1.1700 level this Tuesday, trading as low as 1.1691, a level last seen in July. Concerns about a second coronavirus wave hitting Europe maintained the shared currency under pressure, despite stocks pared their bleeding and better-than-expected EU data. The preliminary estimate of September Consumer Confidence printed at -13.9 from -14.7 in August.
In the US, Fed’s Chair Powell testified before a House special commission, noting that the US economy has remained resilient and that the banking system has held up well during the ongoing crisis. However, he also said that further economic progress would depend if they can control the virus and most likely will need fiscal support.
This Wednesday, Markit will release the preliminary estimates of its September PMIs for the EU and the US. Manufacturing output is generally seen better than in August, while services activity is seen improving in the EU but deteriorating in the US. Powell will testify
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1700 level, maintaining the bearish bias. The 4-hour chart shows that it remains below bearish moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south, currently around 1.1800. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have bounced modestly from oversold levels, but lack directional strength. The risk remains skewed to the downside, with renewed selling interest below 1.1695 anticipating another leg south for this Wednesday.
Support levels: 1.1695 1.1660 1.1620
Resistance levels: 1.1725 1.1760 1.1800
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
