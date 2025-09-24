- EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 after posting small gains on Tuesday.
- The technical outlook doesn't offer any directional clues for the near term.
- The market mood could impact the pair's action.
After posting gains on Monday, EUR/USD edged higher but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Tuesday. The pair corrects lower early Wednesday and trades slightly below 1.1800.
Euro Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.36%
|-0.11%
|0.10%
|0.53%
|-0.30%
|0.25%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|0.36%
|0.26%
|0.44%
|0.87%
|0.01%
|0.58%
|0.15%
|GBP
|0.11%
|-0.26%
|0.12%
|0.64%
|-0.22%
|0.34%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|-0.10%
|-0.44%
|-0.12%
|0.42%
|-0.43%
|0.14%
|-0.28%
|CAD
|-0.53%
|-0.87%
|-0.64%
|-0.42%
|-0.85%
|-0.28%
|-0.69%
|AUD
|0.30%
|-0.01%
|0.22%
|0.43%
|0.85%
|0.57%
|0.17%
|NZD
|-0.25%
|-0.58%
|-0.34%
|-0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.57%
|-0.44%
|CHF
|0.18%
|-0.15%
|0.06%
|0.28%
|0.69%
|-0.17%
|0.44%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The risk-averse market atmosphere and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's cautious comments on policy-easing helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground in the American session on Tuesday and capped EUR/USD's upside.
Powell reiterated that they will make sure a one-time increase in prices does not become an ongoing inflation problem. He further noted that they will look at the labor market, growth, and inflation data to assess if the policy is in the right place by the next meeting.
On Wednesday, the data from Germany showed that the IFO - Business Climate declined to 87.7 in September from 89 in August, while the Current Assessment dropped to 85.7 from 86.4, weighing on the Euro.
New Home Sales data for August will be featured in the US economic calendar later in the day. A noticeable increase, following the 0.6% contraction recorded in July, could ease concerns over the housing market and support the USD with the immediate reaction. Nevertheless, investors could refrain from taking large positions based on this data alone.
In the meantime, US stock index futures trade marginally higher in the European session on Wednesday. In case risk flows dominate the action in financial markets, with a bullish opening in Wall Street, the USD could have a hard time finding demand and allow EUR/USD to keep its footing.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50 and EUR/USD struggles to pull away from the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) after clearing this level on Tuesday, reflecting a lack of buyer interest.
On the downside, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as the first support level at 1.1770 ahead of 1.1740 (100-period SMA) and 1.1700 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).
Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1820 (static level), 1.1870-1.1880 (upper limit of the ascending channel, end-point of the uptrend) and 1.1900 (round level).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
When is the German IFO Survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD stays in the red below 1.1800 in the lead up to the German IFO Business Survey, due on Wednesday at 08.00 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise to 89.3 in September from the previous reading of 89.0. Strong data could weigh further on the pair and vice-versa.
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3500 on broad USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces challenges due to resurgent US Dollar demand and weak UK PMI data. Speeches from BoE and Fed policymakers will remain on tap.
Gold sticks to gains as Fed rate cut bets and geopolitical risks underpin demand
Gold builds on a steady intraday ascent from the $3,750 region and refreshes its daily peak heading into the European session on Wednesday. The growing acceptance, that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs further through the end of this year, continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Pi Network recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.