EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 after posting small gains on Tuesday.

The technical outlook doesn't offer any directional clues for the near term.

The market mood could impact the pair's action.

After posting gains on Monday, EUR/USD edged higher but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Tuesday. The pair corrects lower early Wednesday and trades slightly below 1.1800.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.36% -0.11% 0.10% 0.53% -0.30% 0.25% -0.18% EUR 0.36% 0.26% 0.44% 0.87% 0.01% 0.58% 0.15% GBP 0.11% -0.26% 0.12% 0.64% -0.22% 0.34% -0.06% JPY -0.10% -0.44% -0.12% 0.42% -0.43% 0.14% -0.28% CAD -0.53% -0.87% -0.64% -0.42% -0.85% -0.28% -0.69% AUD 0.30% -0.01% 0.22% 0.43% 0.85% 0.57% 0.17% NZD -0.25% -0.58% -0.34% -0.14% 0.28% -0.57% -0.44% CHF 0.18% -0.15% 0.06% 0.28% 0.69% -0.17% 0.44% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-averse market atmosphere and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's cautious comments on policy-easing helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground in the American session on Tuesday and capped EUR/USD's upside.

Powell reiterated that they will make sure a one-time increase in prices does not become an ongoing inflation problem. He further noted that they will look at the labor market, growth, and inflation data to assess if the policy is in the right place by the next meeting.

On Wednesday, the data from Germany showed that the IFO - Business Climate declined to 87.7 in September from 89 in August, while the Current Assessment dropped to 85.7 from 86.4, weighing on the Euro.

New Home Sales data for August will be featured in the US economic calendar later in the day. A noticeable increase, following the 0.6% contraction recorded in July, could ease concerns over the housing market and support the USD with the immediate reaction. Nevertheless, investors could refrain from taking large positions based on this data alone.

In the meantime, US stock index futures trade marginally higher in the European session on Wednesday. In case risk flows dominate the action in financial markets, with a bullish opening in Wall Street, the USD could have a hard time finding demand and allow EUR/USD to keep its footing.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50 and EUR/USD struggles to pull away from the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) after clearing this level on Tuesday, reflecting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as the first support level at 1.1770 ahead of 1.1740 (100-period SMA) and 1.1700 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).

Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1820 (static level), 1.1870-1.1880 (upper limit of the ascending channel, end-point of the uptrend) and 1.1900 (round level).