EUR/USD Price Forecast: Stable below 1.1800 in thinned traiding conditions

Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1787

  • Financial markets are on pause as the Christmas holidays begin.
  • China threatened the US with counter tariffs if the US insist on levy chips.
  • EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1800, with a modest upward bias.

The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1808 on Wednesday, now trading in the 1.1780 region in the American session. Markets have paused most activity ahead of Christmas Eve and the extended holiday: Europe won’t return to financial markets until next Monday.

Other than that, the usual headlines are flooding news feeds: On the one hand, United States (US) President Donald Trump took some time to criticize Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, and said the next Fed’s head will not be an “egghead,” but someone who entirely agrees with his view of lower rates. On the other hand, Chinese authorities took some time to threaten the US with countertariffs if the US persist on adding levies on chips.

The US Dollar (USD) benefits from some profit-taking ahead of the long holidays, but also from Initial Jobless Claims: The weekly report showed that claims in the week ended December 20 rose by 214K, down from the 224K from the previous week and better than the 223K expected.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

The 4-hour chart shows the EUR/USD pair trading around 1.1790, little changed on a daily basis. The same chart shows that the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises above the 100- and 200-period SMAs, with all three trending higher and the pair holding above them, keeping the near-term bias bullish. The 20-period SMA at 1.1759 offers immediate dynamic support. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost their upward strength but remain well above their midlines. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost their upward momentum but remain in positive territory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator at 62.

In the daily chart, EUR/USD maintains its positive momentum. The 20-day SMA climbs above the 100- and 200-day SMAs, with the longer measures also edging higher, keeping buyers in control. Price stands above these references, while the 100-day SMA at 1.1659 and the 200-day at 1.1518 offer layered support. Momentum holds above its midline and continues to advance, in line with buyers' dominance. Finally, the RSI indicator has partially lost its strength after reaching overbought territory.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD moves sideways below 1.1800 on Christmas Eve

EUR/USD moves sideways below 1.1800 on Christmas Eve

EUR/USD struggles to find direction and trades in a narrow channel below 1.1800 after posting gains for two consecutive days. Bond and stock markets in the US will open at the usual time and close early on Christmas Eve, allowing the trading action to remain subdued. 

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3500 amid quiet markets

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3500 amid quiet markets

GBP/USD keeps its range trade intact at around 1.3500 on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling holds the upper hand over the US Dollar amid pre-Christmas light trading as traders move to the sidelines heading into the holiday season. 

Gold retreats from record highs, trades below $4,500

Gold retreats from record highs, trades below $4,500

Gold retreats after setting a new record-high above $4,520 earlier in the day and trades in a tight range below $4,500 as trading volumes thin out ahead of the Christmas break. The US Dollar selling bias remains unabated on the back of dovish Fed expectations, which continues to act as a tailwind for the bullion amid persistent geopolitical risks.

Bitcoin slips below $87,000 as ETF outflows intensify, whale participation declines

Bitcoin slips below $87,000 as ETF outflows intensify, whale participation declines

Bitcoin price continues to trade around $86,770 on Wednesday, after failing to break above the $90,000 resistance. US-listed spot ETFs record an outflow of $188.64 million on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of withdrawals.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Avalanche struggles near $12 as Grayscale files updated form for ETF

Avalanche struggles near $12 as Grayscale files updated form for ETF

Avalanche trades close to $12 by press time on Wednesday, extending the nearly 2% drop from the previous day. Grayscale filed an updated form to convert its Avalanche-focused Trust into an ETF with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

