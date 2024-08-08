EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 in the European session on Thursday.

The cautious market mood limits the pair's upside.

The US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

Following the highly volatile action seen earlier in the week, EUR/USD fluctuated in a tight channel on Wednesday and closed the day virtually unchanged. The pair holds above 1.0900 in the European session on Thursday.

Markets seem to have adopted a cautious stance early Thursday, with US stock index futures trading modestly lower on the day.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor will release Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending August 3. Investors expect the number of first-time application for unemployment benefits to decline to 240,000 from 249,000 in the previous week. A reading close to 250,000 could revive fears over a significant cooldown in the labor market and cause the US Dollar (USD) to come under pressure with the immediate reaction.

On the other hand, a noticeable decline, with a print below 230,000, could have the opposite impact on the USD's valuation and make it difficult for EUR/USD to hold its ground.

Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to the action in Wall Street. A bearish action in US stock indexes could cause investors to move away from risk-sensitive assets, capping EUR/USD's upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovered above 50, reflecting a lack of bearish momentum.

On the downside, 1.0900 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first support level before 1.0870, where the 100-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are located, and 1.0830 (200-period SMA).

On the upside, 1.0960 (static level) could be seen as first technical resistance before 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).